footballscoop.com
Marshall experiences in-season coaching change
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned, Paul Swann of ESPN941 in Huntington, W. Va., reported Friday. A source has confirmed the news to FootballScoop. Sources said the move was for personal reasons and not related to due to on-field performance. The move comes six days after the Thundering...
WSAZ
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
Maryland Daily Record
Griffin McElroy Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Rachael Mcelroy (m. 2013) Kids/Children Name: Clinton Mcelroy, and Henry Mcelroy. Griffin Mcelroy is a talented American podcaster, composer, writer as well as an actor. His most popular works as podcaster are such as the adventure zone, my brother and my brother and me. He additionally is a co-founder of “polygon” a video game reporting website.
Metro News
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
Minford Football Homecoming Queen and Court
The 2022 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, September 16th. The Falcons will host the East Clinton Astro’s. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm. Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Paige Martin, daughter of Rod and Kay Martin of Portsmouth. She will be escorted...
WSAZ
Funktafest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music and arts festival is helping Huntington get funky this weekend. Joe “Funkle Sam” Troubetaris stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store for Funktafest 6. You can view the full lineup here.
6 unique trails in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Where are they now?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – You may remember him as a former WOWK anchor, but many remember Dan Thorn for his on set antics that went viral years ago on the set of WVNS in Beckley, WV. What ever memories you have, we’re here to bring you some new ones,...
‘Holly Jolly Homicide’ mystery dinner theater coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Do you think you can solve a murder mystery? The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theater, “Holly Jolly Homicide,” this December. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Suites located at West 400 2nd Ave. […]
WSAZ
Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Charleston is partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” a prix fixe community dinner based on classic recipes from the Junior League’s two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures: A Second Serving.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
Tame or turbulent: ‘The Mighty Tug’ demands respect
Over the past few years, the Tug Fork River has become a tourism mecca for those wishing to enjoy watersports such as fishing, kayaking and floating. The mild-mannered waterway has become known as the world’s longest lazy river. It has been the site of a myriad of public floats, kayak races, private excursions and airboat tours.
WSAZ
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
WSAZ
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
Man survives boating accident on Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was thrown overboard after a boating accident on the Kanawha River in Charleston this afternoon. Dispatchers say it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Casci building along Kanawha Boulevard. The boat flipped over, and the man on board was thrown into the water. He was the only person on board […]
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
