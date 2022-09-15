Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead. According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles...
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
WLBT
Woman arrested for credit card fraud after using a cell phone at a drug treatment center
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested for credit card fraud in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says an investigator with the department was contacted by an individual reporting possible credit card fraud on September 8. During the investigation, authorities learned that Hannah Russell, 27, used a...
breezynews.com
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
wcbi.com
Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues. The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox. In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox. Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving...
Man who reportedly threatened to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart appears in court
The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart appeared in federal court on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Cory Patterson, of Tupelo, appeared in federal court on Wednesday. On Sept. 3, Patterson, who worked at the Tupelo Regional Airport, reportedly stole...
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
tippahnews.com
Toddler hit in drive by shooting
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at around 7:00 pm at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is outside of Ecru in Pontotoc County. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop
On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6. While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands. Holmes...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
Commercial Dispatch
Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup
“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday. Donations were brought...
Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems
A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
