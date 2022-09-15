ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eupora, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead. According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Eupora, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges

A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, MS
tippahnews.com

Toddler hit in drive by shooting

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at around 7:00 pm at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is outside of Ecru in Pontotoc County. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop

On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6. While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands. Holmes...
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Beat up fleet, supply chain issues plague garbage pickup

“Garbage trucks are the most abused trucks on the road,” declared Golden Triangle Waste Services General Manager Mary Anne Gilliland. “There are a lot of moving parts. They’re heavily used. It’s hard on a truck.”. That wear and tear — coupled with perpetually snarled supply chains —...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Oktibbeha County NAACP collects 30K pounds of water for Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackson has lifted its boil water notice for citizens, but there is still a need for clean water. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch in Oktibbeha County hosted a water drive on Wednesday, and it ended on Thursday. Donations were brought...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy