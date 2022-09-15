Every October provides the opportunity for a group of players to rewrite their postseason legacies. Take David Price, for example. Price’s playoff struggles were well documented prior to 2018, but the left-hander went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his final four appearances (three starts), including victories in the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series, to help the Red Sox win it all. Thus, his previous postseason failures became more of a footnote rather than a defining characteristic.

