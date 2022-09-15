Read full article on original website
MLB
Rangers lack clutch hitting in loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rangers were unable to find the two-out magic conjured in Friday’s win, falling 5-1 at Tropicana Field in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Texas had chances in the third and fifth innings to plate runners in scoring position but were unable to convert in a game scarce of chances. The most promising opportunity came in the fifth with the bases loaded and Jonah Heim at the dish.
MLB
Offense erupts at Fenway after roster shakeup
BOSTON -- On Aug. 30, Nick Pratto recorded his first career multihomer game in the Royals’ win over the White Sox. The offensive outburst came just days after the rookie snapped an 0-for-21 skid in his second stint with Kansas City after being called up on July 22. Just...
MLB
9 players who need to come through in October
Every October provides the opportunity for a group of players to rewrite their postseason legacies. Take David Price, for example. Price’s playoff struggles were well documented prior to 2018, but the left-hander went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his final four appearances (three starts), including victories in the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series, to help the Red Sox win it all. Thus, his previous postseason failures became more of a footnote rather than a defining characteristic.
MLB
Rogers (lat) pulled after 32 pitches, velo drop
WASHINGTON -- It’s been a disjointed, difficult sophomore season for Trevor Rogers, but the southpaw and the Marlins hoped he would ride a string of strong outings to finish it on a high note. Now, whether that happens is up in the air. Rogers’ season may be over after...
MLB
With Suárez to IL, Mariners mull how to replace production
ANAHEIM -- The vibes were not good at Angel Stadium on Saturday, yet Eugenio Suárez still sported his trademark optimism after revealing that he’d been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right index finger fracture, one day after a chopping ground ball led to the injury.
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
MLB
Greene hits 100 mph a record number of times in return
ST. LOUIS -- For a team that finds itself in the position in which the Reds are currently situated, baseball at the end of September offers an important opportunity for learning. Already eliminated from postseason play, they now find themselves evaluating a wide variety of players in a wide variety of ways -- some for performance, some for health and some to see whether seasons of journeying through the Minor Leagues might be at an unexpected end.
MLB
Baddoo is back to burning up the basepaths
DETROIT – The sight of Akil Baddoo’s batting helmet flying off his head, unable to keep up with his blistering speed, was a recurring theme of the Tigers’ 2021 season. It has been far less frequent this year, which made Saturday night -- even in a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the White Sox -- a sight for sore eyes.
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
Career-high K outing at Double-A now, Dutch national team next?
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Sem Robberse saved the best for last Saturday, and he may have given more than Toronto something to think about along the way. The Blue Jays' No. 7 prospect set a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run on three hits and one walk over six innings in Double-A New Hampshire’s 5-1 win over Harrisburg at Delta Dental Stadium in the MLB Pipeline Game of the Month.
MLB
Ohtani does it all in scoreless 7-inning start
ANAHEIM – When the seventh inning rolled around Saturday night, the Angels’ bullpen had yet to make any movement to replace Shohei Ohtani on the mound. As the right-hander refused to give up a run to the Mariners, there was no reason to move. Ohtani made his presence...
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB
It hadn't happened since June: Gallen on the hook
PHOENIX -- In his short career, D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen has established himself as one of the better pitchers in the National League, someone who likely will be in the top five on some Cy Young Award ballots. It's why scoring two runs off him in a 2-0 win over...
MLB
Knizner's 'perfect play' leads to walk-off win in Game 2
ST. LOUIS -- A simple detail adhered to in Saturday’s 11th inning -- Andrew Knizner running on the inside of the third-base line and causing a throwing error that won the Cardinals a game -- perfectly describes the kind of team St. Louis talked about being this season when they were in Spring Training back in March, manager Oliver Marmol said.
MLB
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
MLB
Will Urquidy's continued struggles cloud his postseason role?
HOUSTON -- The Astros are headed to their sixth straight postseason, but before the playoffs come around, they need to answer lingering questions, such as: Who will occupy that No. 4 spot in the rotation? José Urquidy seems to be the clear choice, but questions may arise after his tough outing in the Astros’ 8-5 loss to the A’s.
MLB
White Sox keep finding ways to win down the home stretch
DETROIT -- The 4-3, 11-inning victory for the White Sox over the Tigers Saturday night was far from smooth sailing for the South Siders. Davis Martin, who was scheduled to start Sunday in place of an injured Michael Kopech, found out early on Saturday he was taking the mound that night in place of Johnny Cueto, who was under the weather. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks got two big outs in the 10th to strand the potential wining run for Detroit at third.
MLB
Woodruff, Adames heating up as Brewers make push
MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Woodruff is finishing strong. Willy Adames is finishing strong. And the Brewers are trying to do the same as they chase the National League’s Wild Card field. Adames hit another three-run shot for his 30th home run, and Woodruff delivered a season-best eight innings of one-run...
MLB
Joyful Pence added to Giants Wall of Fame
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four years ago, Hunter Pence appeared to ride off into the sunset on a custom motorized scooter given to him by the Giants. The farewell gift turned out to be a little premature, as Pence went on to play for two more seasons, including a brief reunion with the Giants in 2020.
MLB
Hjelle struggles in Giants' 14th loss to LA this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Beloved outfielder Hunter Pence radiated positivity during his Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Oracle Park on Saturday, but by the end of the night, the good vibes had largely dissipated. The Giants endured yet another lopsided defeat to the Dodgers, falling, 7-2, in their penultimate game...
