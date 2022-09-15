Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland

Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 after a 41-7 pounding by the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York.Josh Allen marked his side’s home opener with four scoring tosses including three to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the Bills backed up from their 31-10 victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs, meanwhile had 12 catches for 148 yards, achieving the rare feat of exceeding 100...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0