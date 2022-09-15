Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland

The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 after a 41-7 pounding by the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York.Josh Allen marked his side’s home opener with four scoring tosses including three to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the Bills backed up from their 31-10 victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs, meanwhile had 12 catches for 148 yards, achieving the rare feat of exceeding 100...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO