Read full article on original website
Related
Smash It! Brand New Rage Room In Midland Lets You Break Stuff?
Wait? You're telling me there's a place I can go and BREAK STUFF? How many people do you know that would love to visit a place like this? It's a Rage Room! A place to let out a little steam by breaking stuff and Midland Texas has one Downtown!. •...
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
Ask Midland Odessa – 3 DATES IN AND SHE ALWAYS BRINGS SOMEONE WITH HER!
Buzz Question - What's happening here? Been on 3 dates with this awesome lady and for all 3 dates she has BROUGHT someone with her. She found me on MATCH Dot Com and I'm not really sure why she brings a PLUS ONE on our dates. I haven't straight up asked her, but what's the deal? Why go on a date then??
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newswest9.com
Meet Buddy and Lady, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy and Lady, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. These two are a bonded senior couple who will be kept together. Mr. Buddy, the larger of the two chihuahua mixes, is about 12-14 years old and weighs around 20 pounds.
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Distemper outbreak causes local animal shelter to close
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A distemper outbreak forced the Midland Animal Shelter to close for two days to clean and heal the dogs affected. The dogs that were affected by this disease were taken to other local shelters to be monitored meanwhile. The animal shelter had two days of cleaning to...
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
cbs7.com
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
cbs7.com
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
MySanAntonio
Passengers, parking revenue climb at Midland International
Airline business is booming at Midland International Airport. Passengers are boarding flights on Southwest, United and American Eagle at a nearly 40% increase compared to last year, and it is likely that the 2021-22 fiscal year will be the second best since at least 2010. The city of Midland reported...
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0