Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia."The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington."The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal...

POLITICS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO