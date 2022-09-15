Read full article on original website
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia."The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington."The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal...
Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the UN children's agency said, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. "On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq's mighty river drying up
It was the river that is said to have watered the biblical Garden of Eden and helped give birth to civilisation itself. Human activity and climate change have choked its once mighty flow through Iraq, where -- with its twin river the Euphrates -- it made Mesopotamia a cradle of civilisation thousands of years ago.
