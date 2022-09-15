Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.

