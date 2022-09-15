Read full article on original website
Related
Lorne Greene: How the Actor’s Compassion and Love Made ‘Bonanza’ Star a Beloved TV Dad
In its 14 years on the air, Bonanza became an American institution — largely due to some early input from its star, Lorne Greene. “Every show began with one member of the family with a gun, pointing it at somebody, saying, ‘What are you doing on the Ponderosa?’” remembered Lorne, who debuted as patriarch Ben Cartwright in 1959. “Finally, I said to the producer, ‘If a stranger comes to the Ponderosa, why do we have to point a gun at him? Let’s be human beings, let’s not be antagonists.’” The producer listened, and the show evolved. Instead of just another western, Lorne said, “it became a story … about a four-letter word: love.”
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
Yara Shahidi Digs Deep With Celebrity Friends in First Trailer for Facebook Watch Series, ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’ (Video)
Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”. In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.
The Secret Reason Mary Nighy Chose ‘Alice, Darling’ to Be Her Feature Directorial Debut (Video)
TIFF 2022: "As a director, it's quite interesting to try and bring what's hidden out into the light," Nighy says
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?
If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again
Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
‘SNL’ Adds 4 Featured Players from Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Introducing’ for Season 48
“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday. Hernandez, a Miami native,...
‘The Woman King’ Takes the Crown With $1.7 Million at Thursday Box Office
“The Woman King,” the historical action epic starring Viola Davis, took in $1.7 million at the box office from its Thursday night preview screenings, which opened at 3 p.m. on 3,271 screens. The Sony and eOne film will launch at 3,765 locations this weekend. In its opening weekend, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Does the Name "Pinocchio" Mean in Italian? The Fairytale Has a Rich History in Italia
Unless you were forbidden from the likes of fun and magic as a child, then there's a good chance you've seen Disney's classic 1940 film Pinocchio. You know the gist of the story. When woodworker Geppetto wishes upon a falling star, desperate for his newly finished puppet to become a real-life boy, the Blue Fairy arrives to grant his wish — sort of. Turning puppet Pinocchio into a sentient being on strings, the fairy insists that Pinocchio will become a real, flesh boy if he proves himself to be brave, truthful (you know how his nose gets when he fibs), and unselfish. That's a lot to ask of someone who just gained the ability to speak.
Zoe Saldaña Embarks on a Love Story ‘For the Ages’ in Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Trailer (Video)
The new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea, debuted its first trailer Thursday. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke, the adaptation’s eight hour-long episodes will premiere on the streamer Oct. 21.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll
If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.
The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett
[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series for Amazon
The Russo Brothers will serve as EPs alongside Page and Powell
How Tim Story Drew From ‘The Exorcist’ and Other Classic Scary Movies to Direct the Horror-Comedy ‘The Blackening’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: The "Ride Along" director spoke to TheWrap about his new film that asks, what happens when a horror movie has all Black characters?
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Buffalo Hunting in a Bleak, Listless Western
A tale of disillusionment, bitterness and endurance set during the near-extinction of the American buffalo, Gabe Polsky’s Butcher’s Crossing might have made for a harrowing Werner Herzog film a few decades back. John Williams’ novel follows a privileged young man who quits Harvard in search of raw experience in the West, and gets exactly what he’s paying for. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) stars as the eager young man, submitting himself to the wisdom of a seasoned hunter (Nicolas Cage) but slowly coming to suspect that the man and his entire enterprise (and maybe the whole story of white men...
Disney Performer Doc ‘Billy Flanigan: Happiest Man on Earth’ Acquired by Good Deed Entertainment (Exclusive)
Cullen Douglas' new film is set to premiere Oct. 7
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0