Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesBoth...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Canelo Álvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision to defend titles – as it happened
Round-by-round report: Canelo Álvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin to complete their trilogy on Saturday in Las Vegas. Bryan Graham was there
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 prediction, full fight preview
Five years after their first meeting and four since their second, generational talents Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin lock horns for the final time this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) in the familiar halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of...
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesFollowing those storied middleweight...
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Anthony Hernandez dominates, chokes out Marc-Andre Barriault
Anthony Hernandez put the middleweight division on notice earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Fluffy” stopped veteran fighter Marc-Andre Barriault via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On ESPN+
Canelo Alvarez cruises to points win over Gennady Golovkin to wrap up rivalry
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing.But leaving it late was the theme of this bout,...
Oleksandr Usyk is the No.1 boxer in the world today, according to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Outside of himself, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez told Insider that Oleksandr Usyk is the world's No.1 boxer.
Canelo: I'm In My Prime Right Now; That's Gonna Be The Difference Against Golovkin
LAS VEGAS – If Canelo Alvarez actually considers Gennadiy Golovkin a faded, 40-year-old shell of what his rival once was, it wouldn’t behoove the Mexican legend to point that out while he is trying to boost pay-per-view and ticket sales for their third showdown. Alvarez has instead stated...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video
For the Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will both try to make weight before their anticipated showdown Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) is looking to bounce back from his only second career defeat in his last outing which was a unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol this past May.
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Live Stream: Time, Price, Card, Where To Watch GGG vs Canelo Live
Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin once again collide in this hotly anticipated trilogy bout. Canelo Alvarez’s super middleweight undisputed championship is on the line in the third fight of this epic rivalry. Their first encounter (September of 2017) ended in a controversial split draw. The second fight (September of 2018) was awarded to Canelo by majority decision. Four years later, the two combatants are set to once again square off in what should be a historic fight.
Before Álvarez-Golovkin III, remember boxing's top trilogies
Canelo Álvarez’s rivalry with Gennady Golovkin reaches the ultimate standard of modern boxing excellence this weekend when these vaunted fighters complete a trilogy. From Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier to Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez, most of the great rivals in the sport’s recent history have engaged in at least three memorable bouts. Only the most compelling matchups can attract fans for three meetings, and the sagas often define the fighters’ careers. It’s tough enough to make one bout between top boxers in this fractured promotional era. But when two elite fighters follow one compelling show with another, they’re sometimes rewarded with a chance at boxing immortality — and hopefully the riches that come with it. The first two fights of this trilogy have qualified for history. Álvarez and Golovkin fought to a contentious split draw in 2017 even though most ringside observers thought Golovkin deserved the victory. Álvarez handed Golovkin the only loss of his career in the 2018 rematch by a razor-thin majority decision that also infuriated Golovkin.
Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client
Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
Jesse Rodriguez earns unanimous decision on Canelo-GGG 3 card
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez earns a unanimous decision victory over Israel Gonzalez. Serving as the co-main to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1), WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0) faced the veteran, battle-tested Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. In what was a very close fight, two of the judges didn’t see it that way (118-109 & 117-110), but the one judge did (114-113) giving Rodriguez the unanimous decision victory.
“There were no robberies” in Canelo vs. Golovkin 1 & 2 says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn surprisingly says there were “no robberies” in the first two Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fights. Hearn says he felt that the first Canelo-Golovkin fight deserved to be a draw in 2017, and he saw Canelo winning the second one in 2018. In...
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
