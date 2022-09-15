Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down
BOARDMAN, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down. The...
Idaho8.com
Federal grant will add fast-charging EV stations on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Traveling across Kansas in an electric vehicle will soon be easier thanks to a federal grant of nearly $40 million. That will help people taking longer trips than their usual commute, but the benefit could extend even to those who don’t drive electric vehicles. And the long game isn’t just about the Teslas you see driving around town.
Comments / 0