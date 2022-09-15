TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Traveling across Kansas in an electric vehicle will soon be easier thanks to a federal grant of nearly $40 million. That will help people taking longer trips than their usual commute, but the benefit could extend even to those who don’t drive electric vehicles. And the long game isn’t just about the Teslas you see driving around town.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO