Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Eyewitness News
Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively...
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
Eyewitness News
Child injured after possible fall from third floor window
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Just after 5:20PM today, West Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to an address on Farmington Avenue for a report of an injured child. Police say the cause and severity of the injuries are still under investigation, but preliminary information suggests the child may have suffered a fall from a third floor window.
Police issue reward to help find person who killed Abdur Terrell
Woodbridge police are looking for the person they say shot and killed Abdur Terrell. That shooting happened back in November 2019.
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Eyewitness News
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting on Park Street in Hartford is under investigation Thursday. Police said it happened around 11:46 a.m. An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
Eyewitness News
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
Register Citizen
Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar
NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
Eyewitness News
Police arrest 2 teens in Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens are facing charges after a shooting and carjacking in Hamden. Police said it happened July 21 on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue. A 46-year-old Hamden man was approached by two suspects. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, said police. Authorities said the man...
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
