ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Comments / 4

Related
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Child injured after possible fall from third floor window

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Just after 5:20PM today, West Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to an address on Farmington Avenue for a report of an injured child. Police say the cause and severity of the injuries are still under investigation, but preliminary information suggests the child may have suffered a fall from a third floor window.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ccsu
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital

Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate shooting on Park Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting on Park Street in Hartford is under investigation Thursday. Police said it happened around 11:46 a.m. An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar

NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest 2 teens in Hamden shooting, carjacking

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens are facing charges after a shooting and carjacking in Hamden. Police said it happened July 21 on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue. A 46-year-old Hamden man was approached by two suspects. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint, said police. Authorities said the man...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy