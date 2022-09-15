ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming

NEWSBTC

Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
ambcrypto.com

Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance

Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
ambcrypto.com

Is Binance Coin [BNB]’s burning landmark enough drive to lead the alt to $300

The recent surge in Binance Coin [BNB] burning activity may have proved that the BEP-95 upgrade was a good decision. Also described as the “Bruno Upgrade,” the BEP-95 was implemented to speed up the BNB tokens burning process. In addition, the upgrade was to use a part of the burned tokens as transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 3,000% as Whales Move In

The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has skyrocketed by 3,000% earlier this week to reach 200 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which Ethereum ($ETH) whales are accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn,...
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
