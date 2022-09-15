Read full article on original website
Miners say they plan to fork Ethereum within 24 hours of ‘merge’
The cohort of miners preparing to fork Ethereum has released a timeline. Dubbing their project “ETHPoW” with token “ETHW,” the group tweeted that “ETHW mainnet will happen within 24 hours after the Merge. The exact time will be announced one hour before launch with a countdown timer.”
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
u.today
SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
ambcrypto.com
Helium: Binance’s erroneous payouts had these effects on HNT’s performance
Leading crypto exchange Binance, as of 16 September, made a massive blunder that turned out profitable for some users. According to new reports, Binance erroneously paid out about 4.8 million Helium [HNT] tokens to some users. Many of these users took advantage of the situation and sold the alt at a profit.
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
CNBC
The 'merge' has arrived — Wednesday is your last chance to buy ether before historic makeover
Ahead of a years-in-the-making upgrade to the ethereum blockchain, the token ether has been outperforming bitcoin in 2022 by a wide margin. The so-called merge will result in much more energy-efficient transactions. Some market experts say the real upside price momentum is set to come after the merge. It's time...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is bullish on silver and has advised accumulating the commodity at a time when all other assets including bonds, stocks and real estate are crashing. The View: Kiyosaki stated in his tweet silver is moving sideways and may remain...
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: What ETH’s post-Merge price drop has to do with short-term gains
The long wait came to an end when the much-hyped Ethereum [ETH] Merge completed successfully. This development sparked community excitement, and Twitter was flooded with opinions about what would happen next. After this, the next big upgrade, Shanghai, is expected to roll out sometime next year. The Shanghai upgrade will...
ambcrypto.com
Is Binance Coin [BNB]’s burning landmark enough drive to lead the alt to $300
The recent surge in Binance Coin [BNB] burning activity may have proved that the BEP-95 upgrade was a good decision. Also described as the “Bruno Upgrade,” the BEP-95 was implemented to speed up the BNB tokens burning process. In addition, the upgrade was to use a part of the burned tokens as transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Burn Rate Surges 3,000% as Whales Move In
The rate at which tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are being burned has skyrocketed by 3,000% earlier this week to reach 200 million SHIB in just 24 hours, at a time in which Ethereum ($ETH) whales are accumulating the cryptocurrency. According to Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn,...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano holders may have reasons to celebrate even before Vasil rolls out
Now that the hype around the Merge has settled down, it’s time for Cardano [ADA] to take over. The Vasil hardfork is due this month and the entire crypto community is keeping a close watch on the network. Most recently, Input Output Global (IOG) tweeted all the new and...
