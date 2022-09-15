ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?

A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Sept. 16

Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
Audit: Louisiana State Police lacks external oversight over trooper misconduct

(The Center Square) — A new report comparing Louisiana State Police operations with law enforcement agencies in other states highlights the state's lack of external oversight over officer misconduct. The informational report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday comes in response to requests from lawmakers amid allegations...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SELECTS SUSAN MACLAY AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOR LOUISIANA OFFICE OF STATE MUSEUMS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the selection of Susan Maclay as the Interim Director for the Louisiana Office of State Museums. Since 2001, Maclay has served as the executive director of the Louisiana Museum Foundation in New Orleans. The Foundation is a public-private partnership providing support and services to the Office of Louisiana State Museums.
Louisiana Authorizes Warn New Scam Involves Post Office Text Messages

FOX 10 reports Louisiana law enforcement is alerting the public of a new scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. If ain't one thing it's another right? Well, here we go again! The Sheriff's Office in LaSalle Parish says they have discovered a new scam that is being executed via cell phone. Area residents are getting test notifications supposedly from the U.S. Postal Service stating there's an issue with delivery.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 15, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle severe injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. Chad Lee, 36, of Cut Off, Louisiana died as a result of the accident.
