ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J Cole
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death

PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Rapper#To Be The Best#Xxl
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy