ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Everything to know about Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJps5_0hxC0UIi00

The life of Queen Elizabeth II , who died Sept. 8 at age 96 , will be celebrated in a funeral service Monday after more than a week of tributes honoring the long-reigning monarch.

The queen's funeral -- which she played a large role in planning -- will take place at Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSqfJ_0hxC0UIi00
Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie via AP - PHOTO: In this photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, photographed at Windsor Castle recently.

Here are all the details we know so far.

When and where the funeral will take place?

A state funeral for the queen will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on Monday, Sept. 19.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, making the queen the first sovereign to have a funeral there since 1760.

Around 2,000 invited guests will attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aGe3_0hxC0UIi00
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Union Jack flag flies half mast at Westminster Abbey in London on September 15, 2022, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

The day of the queen's funeral will be a public holiday in the U.K.

How the queen's coffin will arrive at Westminster Abbey

Just after 10:30 a.m. local time on the day of the funeral, a procession will begin to transport the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

The queen's coffin will travel on the State Gun Carriage, which was also used for the funeral of the queen's father, King George VI, as well as the funerals for King Edward VII, King George V and Winston Churchill.

The vast procession will include musicians, members of the military and members of the royal family, including King Charles III; Anne, the Princess Royal; Princes Edward, Andrew, Harry and William; and Peter Phillips, who will all walk behind the coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U84zZ_0hxC0UIi00
Toby Melville/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: The procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for her lying in state, in London, Sept. 14, 2022.

Who is expected to attend the funeral?

Members of the royal family will all be in attendance at the funeral, including the queen's four children, her eight grandchildren and their spouses.

It is not yet known whether the queen's great-grandchildren, such as Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte , will attend with their parents.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth dies at 96: Live updates

Other mourners at the queen's funeral will include over 500 heads of state and dignitaries from around the world, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Also in the audience at Westminster Abbey will be some of the 15 U.K. prime ministers who served during the queen's reign, including current Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was the last public official to meet with the queen in person before her death.

How the queen's coffin will be adorned

The queen's coffin is draped with the Royal Standard, the flag representing the sovereign and the U.K. During her reign, the Royal Standard was flown on her car and aircraft on official journeys and at royal palaces when the queen was in residence.

The wreath atop the coffin is a collection of white roses, white dahlias and foliage from the gardens at Balmoral and Windsor.

Also atop the coffin, on a velvet cushion, lies the Imperial State Crown, the crown the monarch wears upon leaving Westminster Abbey after the coronation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxUeV_0hxC0UIi00
Tim Graham/Corbis via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Queen Mother's coronation crown with the priceless Koh-I-Noor diamond rests atop the Queen Mother's coffin.

The crown -- which contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies -- was made in 1937 for the coronation of the queen's father, according to Historic Royal Palaces , the organization that oversees the Tower of London , where the crown jewels are held.

The 317-carat Second Star of Africa, also known as the Cullinan II, is the most valuable stone in the crown, which the queen wore at her 1953 coronation, along with the St. Edward's Crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LLgf_0hxC0UIi00
Cecil Beaton/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: British Queen Elizabeth II's official portrait after her coronation, taken in the throne room of Buckingham Palace, in London, June 2, 1953.

The queen's coffin is also adorned with the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign's Orb, both part of the coronation regalia.

The sceptre has been used at every coronation since 1661 and features the 530-carat Cullinan I diamond, the largest gem-quality uncut diamond ever found. The diamond was discovered in a South African mine in 1905 owned by its namesake, Thomas Cullinan.

The orb, described as a "golden globe surmounted by a cross," is given to the monarch when they are crowned to remind them "that their power is derived from God," according to Historic Royal Palaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157X9f_0hxC0UIi00
Hugo Philpott/UPI via Shutterstock - PHOTO: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II adorned with the Royal Standard and the Instruments of State, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre, in Westminster Hall, Sept. 15, 2022.

With the crown jewels back in the spotlight following the queen's death, there have been renewed calls for some of them to be returned to their countries of origin .

The Cullinan diamond was purchased by the government in Transvaal, South Africa, where it was found, and "presented (1907) to the reigning British monarch, King Edward VII," according to Encyclopedia Britannica

The Royal Collection Trust states that the diamond was presented to the king "as a symbolic gesture to heal the rift between Britain and South Africa after the Boer War."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my5jy_0hxC0UIi00
ABC News Photo Illustration - The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years, is adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

What will happen during the funeral

The tightly choreographed service is expected to last just over one hour. The service will be led by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, the dean of Westminster.

Among those reading and saying prayers at the service are the archbishop of York, the U.K. prime minister and the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and the cardinal archbishop of Westminster.

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, will deliver the sermon.

Near the end of the service, at around 11:55 a.m. local time, two minutes of silence will be observed inside Westminster Abbey and throughout the U.K.

The service will end with the national anthem and a lament played by the royal piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The addition of Burns to the service came as a personal request from the queen, who liked to be woken every morning by bagpipe music, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie .

How to watch the funeral

The queen's funeral will be broadcast by television networks around the world and livestreamed online .

What members of the royal family will wear at the funeral

As working members of the royal family, Charles, Anne, Edward and William will be dressed in military uniform at the queen's funeral, according to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew and Harry, the queen's son and grandson, respectively, will not be in uniform as they are no longer working royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekDXi_0hxC0UIi00
Ben Stansall/Pool via AP - PHOTO: Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Britain's Princess Anne, salute alongside Britain's Prince Andrew, as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, is carried into the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022.

Other members of the royal family, including Camilla, the Queen Consort; Kate, the Princess of Wales; Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex; and Sophie, the Countess of Sussex, will wear black, as they have since the queen's death was announced.

Female family members will also likely follow tradition in wearing black veils, known as mourning veils, covering all or some of their faces.

Where the queen's coffin will be taken after the funeral

Following the funeral, the queen's coffin will travel in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

Charles will again join his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward, and his sons William and Harry, as well as his nephew Peter Phillips, in walking in the procession.

MORE: Prince Harry remembers 1st time queen hugged her 'beloved great-grandchildren'

From Wellington Arch, the state hearse will drive the queen's coffin to Windsor, with members of the royal family following by car.

Once in Windsor, the state hearse will carry the coffin along the Long Walk, with Charles and royal family members joining the procession by foot at the Quadrangle.

The procession will take the coffin to the queen's final resting place at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

What the queen will be buried with

At St. George's Chapel, a committal service will be held, attended by members of the royal family and personal staff who work or have worked for the queen.

Before the final hymn of the service, the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre will be removed from the queen's coffin and placed on the altar.

Following the hymn, Charles will place the Grenadier Guards' Queen's Company Camp Colour -- a smaller version of the Royal Standard -- on the coffin.

At the same time, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker -- the most senior official in the queen's royal household – will "break" his Wand of Office and place it on the coffin, signifying the end of the reign.

As the queen's coffin is lowered into the royal vault, the dean of Windsor will say the final prayers and the royal piper will play a final lament.

Where the queen will be buried

The queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel, alongside Prince Philip, her beloved husband , who died last year at the age of 99 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOSXY_0hxC0UIi00
Tim Ockenden/PA Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The burial service will be private, attended only by members of the royal family.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Edward Vii
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Funerals#Princess Royal#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Getty Images Photo#Union Jack#The State Gun Carriage
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
CELEBRITIES
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy