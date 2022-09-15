ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State
North Dakota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KX News

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out-of-season killing done without a license plus $54,000 […]
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
KX News

Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food

BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

