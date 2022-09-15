Read full article on original website
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
You can type in your address and pinpoint the locations of former meth labs.
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Many North Dakotans choose to ignore the unwritten rules of grocery shopping.
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
A Woman Walks Into A Bar In North Dakota Carrying A Raccoon
North Dakota issues a rabies alert?
Summer-like heat to be followed by Minnesota's first cool blast
Feast or famine with rain Friday & Saturday; heaviest north. Hot, summer like start to next week followed by our first real COOL blast. Typhoon remnants hit Alaska.
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here's North Dakota's Most Popular Fall Food
A survey found the most popular Fall recipes in each state.
Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota
A Lot Goes Into Choosing A Name - Most Popular Names Currently In North Dakota.
Here Are Your Largest Fears And Biggest Phobias ND
What makes North Dakotans the most nervous...
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The 2022 Pheasant Hunting season looks much different from last year.
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out-of-season killing done without a license plus $54,000 […]
Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota
Before it goes up in smoke, where's all this e-cig cash going?
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Transmission Authority holds public meeting for application process on $3.7 million
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Transmission Authority met today to take public comment on an application process to distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As the United States moves to rely more on electricity to power towns and cities, more strain will be put on...
GYMTIMIDATION: New Survey Finds How North Dakotans Feel About Going To The Gym
More that a quarter of the people surveyed consider themselves ‘extremely concerned’ on how other people perceive them.
In ND - Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The Sad Trend Of Restaurants Closing Continues
Grapes face new threat as harvesting time begins
Now that the grapes are ripe, there are some new risks.
Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food
BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
96.5 The Walleye
Comments / 6