Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Help Save North Dakota Businesses BY GETTING A JOB!
Check out Wednesday's career fair. Or are ya afraid of getting hired?
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike.
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
A Woman Walks Into A Bar In North Dakota Carrying A Raccoon
North Dakota issues a rabies alert?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At
North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
Here's North Dakota's Most Popular Fall Food
A survey found the most popular Fall recipes in each state.
Watch Out! North Dakota Walmarts Could Start Making You Bring Your Own Bags
Corporate executives say they have been working on ways to eliminate plastic bags since 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The 2022 Pheasant Hunting season looks much different from last year.
Most Popular Baby Names Trending In North Dakota
A Lot Goes Into Choosing A Name - Most Popular Names Currently In North Dakota.
Juul Labs Agrees To Begin Paying $6 Million To North Dakota
Before it goes up in smoke, where's all this e-cig cash going?
Queen Elizbeth’s Special Connection With ND For Over 70 Years
Seven decades of sharing birthdays between Queen Elizabeth II and a North Dakota native.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are Your Largest Fears And Biggest Phobias ND
What makes North Dakotans the most nervous...
Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated
It goes to show you never know what is going on behind closed doors.
Thousands Of MN Nurses On Strike, Could North Dakota Be Next?
Fifteen thousand nurses have gone on strike across thirteen different hospitals in Minnesota.
Straight Out Of Yellowstone? Checkout This ND Ranch For Sale!
Is that Yellowstone?? A ranch for sale that could be right out of the hit TV show is up for sale in North Dakota!
North Dakota's Favorite Son Josh Duhamel Has Tied The Knot
It appears the Duhamels did indeed get married in this North Dakota city.
8 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do At The Grocery Store
Many North Dakotans choose to ignore the unwritten rules of grocery shopping.
Small Town Spotlight & ‘Howdy Do’ To This ND Town
A sneak peek into a ND small town with an unforgettable name!
GYMTIMIDATION: New Survey Finds How North Dakotans Feel About Going To The Gym
More that a quarter of the people surveyed consider themselves ‘extremely concerned’ on how other people perceive them.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0