MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, delivered the first of three electric school buses to Chinle Unified School District (USD) in Arizona, the largest school district in the Navajo Nation. Chinle USD expands its all Blue Bird diesel-powered bus fleet with zero-emission vehicles to put student and community health first while reducing operating costs. Select Blue Bird customers reported an average 14 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses, compared to approx. 49 cents per mile for their diesel buses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005237/en/ Blue Bird delivered its first electric school bus to Chinle Unified School District in Arizona, the largest school district in the Navajo Nation. Zero-emission transportation helps improve student and community health. Here, a “transporter of future Navajo leaders” (Chinle USD bus driver) provides an orientation to the functionality and benefits of the EV for students and community members at the debut appearance of the first EV school bus on the Navajo reservation. (Image provided by Chinle Unified School District)

