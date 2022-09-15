ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mohave Daily News

Latest water webinar takes on serious tone

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
foxwilmington.com

2 Arizona Tourists and Their Driver Die After Jeep Falls Off Cliff in Colorado

Two nurses and their tour guide driver were killed after their Jeep plunged over a cliff along Camp Bird Road in the Colorado mountains. Arizona tourists Diana Robles, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez and their driver, Don Fehd, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep plunged 100 feet off a cliff. The 28-year-old and her aunt were both dedicated nurses from Yuma. Before the crash, Robles took a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass.
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family

SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Troopers on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona pulled over a vehicle wanted in connection to the crime on Sept. 7. The...
Fronteras Desk

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
AZFamily

Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Delivers First Electric School Bus to Navajo Nation in Arizona

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, delivered the first of three electric school buses to Chinle Unified School District (USD) in Arizona, the largest school district in the Navajo Nation. Chinle USD expands its all Blue Bird diesel-powered bus fleet with zero-emission vehicles to put student and community health first while reducing operating costs. Select Blue Bird customers reported an average 14 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses, compared to approx. 49 cents per mile for their diesel buses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005237/en/ Blue Bird delivered its first electric school bus to Chinle Unified School District in Arizona, the largest school district in the Navajo Nation. Zero-emission transportation helps improve student and community health. Here, a “transporter of future Navajo leaders” (Chinle USD bus driver) provides an orientation to the functionality and benefits of the EV for students and community members at the debut appearance of the first EV school bus on the Navajo reservation. (Image provided by Chinle Unified School District)
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ

