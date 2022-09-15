Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Michigan Veteran Gets 5 Years for Fraud Over Faked Injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
US News and World Report
Missing Woman Found Dead After Southern California Mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
US News and World Report
Motorcyclist Ejected in Crash, Then Fatally Struck by Train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
US News and World Report
2 Illinois Sites Get New Names, Eliminating Derogatory Term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
US News and World Report
Witness Questioned About Jones Criticism of Sandy Hook Trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones' commentary became a focus of testimony on...
US News and World Report
Minnesota Gov. Walz Agrees to 2 More Debates With Challenger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC...
US News and World Report
Despite Court Ruling, Formosa Plans to Build Louisiana Plastics Plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Formosa Plastics Group still intends to build and operate a massive plastic and petrochemical plant proposed for Louisiana, the company said on Thursday, despite a judge's decision to revoke its state air permits. FG LA, a unit of Formosa, said in a statement that it "intends to explore...
US News and World Report
Call Fails for Montana Special Session on Budget Surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
US News and World Report
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
