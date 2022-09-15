Read full article on original website
TestEquity is the New Authorized Distributor for NTE Electronics Inc.
TestEquity is now your go-to source for NTE and ECG brand Electrical and Electronic Components and Equipment. TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of NTE and ECG products. Since its inception in 1979 NTE...
New Study Shows Power of Site Organization Analytics to Boost Productivity
Dodge Construction Network and Versatile report highlights the impact of measuring and benchmarking site organization activity. A new study from Dodge Construction Network and Versatile®, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes, found using data-backed measurements and benchmarks is the most effective way to enhance site organization efforts.
KYOCERA AVX RECEIVED A 2020 APPRECIATION AWARD FROM DAIMLER INDIA COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
The award recognizes KYOCERA AVX for consistently satisfying a wide range of key management, quality, and delivery performance metrics throughout 2020 despite the global supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future,...
