NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL regular season mere weeks away, the preseason hype machines have roared to life. A number of teams – such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators – navigated busy offseasons rife with significant trades and free-agent signings, giving their fanbases license to get lost in Stanley Cup daydreams.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL
LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Rookie Faceoff - Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes
The Ducks are taking on the Arizona Coyotes in the club's second game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Sharks Ice. Late Goal Gives Coyotes 2-1 Win over Ducks in Rookie Faceoff. by Matt Weller @MattWeller_ / AnaheimDucks.com. 2:32 AM. A late third-period goal proved to be the difference...
NHL provides update on potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey tournament
The NHL and NHLPA have made public their desire for a World Cup of Hockey tournament in 2024. An NHL team’s arena is falling apart, but this tournament seems as alive as ever. Now, we are receiving an update on that tournament. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke with...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NHL
Late Goal Gives Coyotes 2-1 Win over Ducks in Rookie Faceoff
A late third-period goal proved to be the difference in Anaheim's second game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament, as a late push by the Ducks could not produce the tying goal in a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Sharks Ice. STATS | GAME BLOG. Brayden Tracey scored Anaheim's...
NHL
Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys
Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Predators Rookies Top Tampa Bay 5-2 in First Game of Prospect Showcase
Nashville will Play Its Second Game Against Carolina on Sunday at 9 a.m. CT. Five different Nashville skaters tallied and Yaroslav Askarov shone in the crease as the Predators prospect squad bested the Tampa Bay Lightning's rookies 5-2 in a physical, special teams-heavy debut outing at the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
NHL
Ducks Open Training Camp Thursday at Great Park Ice
The Ducks will open its 2022 Training Camp hydrated by BioSteel on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. All camp practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public free of charge. On-ice practices begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday (three groups).
NHL
Postgame Takeaways | Rousek fuels big night for linemates Kulich, Rosen
Seth Appert and his coaching staff had designs on combining Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, and Isak Rosen as linemates before the Prospects Challenge began. Rousek's playmaking, they calculated, would blend well with the scoring prowess of Kulich and Rosen. Rousek would also serve as a veteran anchor for the two first-round picks entering their first seasons in North America, with Rousek having spent last season with the Amerks.
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. by Amanda Stein amandacstein / NewJerseyDevils.com. 3:46 AM. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't...
NHL
Bolts drop Prospect Showcase opener to Nashville
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened play at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. The Bolts started the game with a strong push and carried the play through the first five minutes of the contest before a tripping penalty on Lucas Edmonds sent Nashville to the power play. Hugo Alnefelt made a couple of nice saves to start the penalty kill and allowed Tampa Bay to clear the zone twice before Egor Afanasyev found himself alone on the back door and fired a shot top shelf to give the Predators a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening frame.
NHL
Behind the Scenes of MacKinnon and Makar at NHL Player Media Tour
It's that time of year again. The annual NHL Player Media Tour serves as an informal welcome back to the regular season as some of the top talent around the league attend the two-day setup filled with media sessions, social media content collection, on-ice activations and a chance for players in new places to debut their new threads. This year, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar departed for Las Vegas as the representatives of the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Avalanche season preview: Georgiev key in bid to repeat as Cup champions
Will look from within for second-line center, forward depth. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.
