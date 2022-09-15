Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings.The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore.The Angels' second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO