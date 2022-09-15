ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
