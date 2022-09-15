Read full article on original website
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead
A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
One student is dead and another is injured in a North Carolina high school stabbing
One student was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school four days into the school year, officials said. Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero said officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus.
NC police seek woman who dumped litter of 7 puppies
"Thank goodness for the Good Samaritans who witnessed the pups being abandoned and called it in," police said in a news release.
Police Chief and several officers in Upstate town resign
A police chief and nearly all of the rest of his department have resigned in an Upstate town. John Alexander, the Chief Of Police in Pacolet has announced his resignation. In addition, multiple other officers have resigned including a Lieutenant.
Fatal truck-bike crash closes portion of Charleston
A man on his bike was killed after he collided with a tractor trailer on Charleston west of 95 at Sandhill. The crash happened just before 7am. The driver left the scene, but returned after he was contacted by police.
