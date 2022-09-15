Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.

