New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans downgraded on Week 2 injury report vs. Buccaneers
That isn’t what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints downgraded star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) on Thursday’s Week 2 injury report, making him and Paulson Adebo (ankle) their only two non-participants at Thursday’s practice session. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness) were upgraded to full participation, while everyone else saw their statuses remain the same.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
SFGate
How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?
Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
NFL・
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
Yardbarker
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On Chris Godwin For Saints Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is official out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury during the Bucs' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. This news should come as no surprise. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Todd Bowles cast some serious doubt...
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the “Big Easy” to take on the New Orleans Saints in an intense NFC South divisional showdown. It’s time to get wild as we dive into our NFL odds series and make a Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick. The Bucs defeated the...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) questionable for Saints versus Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is questionable for Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was a limited participant all week and there isn't any concern about his status for Sunday's NFC South matchup. In the Saints' opener versus the Atlanta Falcons, Winston completed 23-of-34 passes for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he will face a tougher test against the Buccaneers.
Bucs vs Saints injury report: Big names on both teams not practicing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have released their updated injury reports for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup, and there are plenty of big names on both sides of the ball for each club. Most pressing among them would be Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) and Saints...
