yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Capture Yale Invitational and Extend Win Steak to Six
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs defeated Fordham and Sacred Heart on Saturday, and extended their win streak to six overall while capturing the Yale Invitational. Mila Yarich was named tournament MVP and averaged 4.42 kills per set this weekend, including a career-high 23 kills in a 3-1 win over Fordham this afternoon. Carly Diehl and Maile Somera were also named to the all-tournament team for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 overall.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Visit Marquette, Stony Brook as Road Stretch Continues
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team is back on the road for its next two games. The Bulldogs travel to Milwaukee to meet Marquette on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT and then cross Long Island Sound to face Stony Brook on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Yale...
yalebulldogs.com
Strong Opening Day at Duke Bonk Invitational
DURHAM, N.C. – It was a successful start to the Duke Bonk Invitational for the Yale men's tennis team. All four Bulldogs competing in singles won their first-round matches. First year Vignesh Gogineni won his first career match, topping UNCW's Reese Falck 6-4, 7-5. Gogineni also teamed with Theo Dean to post a first-round win in doubles.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Kick off Season with Visit to No. 12 Holy Cross
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The wait is over for Team 149. The Yale football team kicks off the 2022 season on Saturday against Holy Cross at 2 p.m. at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass. The Bulldogs face a big test in the opener as the Crusaders enter ranked No. 12 in the FCS national coaches' poll and are coming off a thrilling 37-31 upset of FBS Buffalo last weekend.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Return to Empire State
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – This weekend the Yale field hockey team hits the road to New York for the second time this season. After splitting a pair of games at Wagner and Hofstra to open the year, this trip takes the Bulldogs to Colgate Friday (6:00 p.m., ESPN+, Live Stats) and UAlbany Sunday (1:00 p.m., Live Stats).
yalebulldogs.com
Yale Women's Sailing Takes on Regis Trophy
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- This weekend, the Yale women's sailing team takes on their NEISA rivals again at the Regis Trophy, a one-day regatta hosted by Boston University at Harvard. This event will mark the team's second in a row on the Charles River, giving the Bulldogs another opportunity to...
yalebulldogs.com
Four Bulldogs Begin Fall Season at Duke Bonk Invitational
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Four Bulldogs kick off the 2022 fall season at the Duke Bonk Men's Tennis Invitational this weekend. Luke Neal, Theo Dean, Walker Oberg and Vignesh Gogineni will all represent Yale in the tournament. The action gets under way on Friday at 10 a.m. with the...
