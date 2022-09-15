NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs defeated Fordham and Sacred Heart on Saturday, and extended their win streak to six overall while capturing the Yale Invitational. Mila Yarich was named tournament MVP and averaged 4.42 kills per set this weekend, including a career-high 23 kills in a 3-1 win over Fordham this afternoon. Carly Diehl and Maile Somera were also named to the all-tournament team for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 overall.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO