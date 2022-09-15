Read full article on original website
Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.
Liverpool embracing ‘history and expectation’ on return to Women’s Super League
Niamh Fahey is determined to lead Liverpool to a revival of their Women’s Super League glory days.The Reds were WSL pioneers when, in 2013, they became the first side in the two-year-old competition to start training full-time.It paid off immediately, luring the likes of Lioness Fara Williams, now England’s most-capped women’s or men’s player, to Matt Beard’s fold en route to back-to-back titles.But by 2020 others had caught up, Liverpool’s fortunes had turned, and the WSL founding members – still one of just four teams ever crowned league winners – were relegated to the Championship.“It’s Liverpool Football Club, and it...
Neymar’s dream five-a-side team features PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – but he picked Paul Pogba instead of a keeper
DREAMS do come true - or at least they do for Neymar. When asked to pick his perfect five-a-side selection in 2020 he selected Lionel Messi - who he now plays alongside at PSG. But the Brazilian forgot to select a goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard made the cut...
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense
After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors
Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
Another Premier League Club Is Up for Sale
The owner of AFC Bournemouth has hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. to facilitate a sale of the top-flight soccer club, according to Bloomberg. Bournemouth — a member of the Premier League — is owned by Maxim Demin, who became the majority owner in 2013....
Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Ivan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium.That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brentford vs Arsenal?Brentford...
Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'
Manchester United did some good business in the summer transfer window that just passed. The club managed to bring in a total of five players into what was already a fairly star-studded squad. Erik Ten Hag seemed to prefer bringing in players that he had worked with in the past...
Juventus could sack Allegri’s staff instead of him
Juventus is facing calls to sack Max Allegri after their dismal start to this season, but it is not a simple decision. After working with two other managers, the Bianconeri brought him back as their boss in the last campaign. Having been successful in his first spell as its manager,...
Football transfers: Skriniar, Jorginho, Walker, Lukaku, Diaby, Griezmann, Oblak
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup...
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
FIFA 23 ratings with the 23 best players in the game
Karim Benzema takes top spot on the FIFA 23 ratings list
Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them
Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club
The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games
Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
Champions League overreactions: Liverpool, Chelsea last-16 hopes take a minor hit, Club Brugge impress
And just like that, as September reaches only its midway point, we are one-third of the way through the Champions League group stage. The 2022-23 European soccer season is a particularly relentless ride, thanks to the World Cup, and big teams that have started slowly in league play now have holes to dig out of in the Champions League too.
Europa League roundup: Ronaldo scores 1st goal, Lazio crushed by Midtjylland
London, Sept 15, 2022 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this term before the United striker converted...
