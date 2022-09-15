Read full article on original website
Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have been included in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
UEFA・
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United
The Premier League is fully underway, and it has given us a chance to build an opinion on which team could finish where this season in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
(Video) Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man City star following performance vs Wolves
Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Wolves 3-0 during Saturday’s early kick-off. First-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland set the tone for Saturday’s tie at Molineux Stadium, with midfielder Phil Foden also getting on the scoresheet in the second half.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race
On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
SB Nation
Manchester United Women 4-0 Reading Women: Match Report
After last weekend’s disappointing but understandable delay to the start of the season, it was a shame that the Royals had to commence their WSL campaign away to a buoyant and expectant Manchester United team – sporting a pride of England Lionesses and Euro 2022 winners of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Nikita Parris in reserve on the bench.
BBC
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
Liverpool Injury Update | Which Players Will Be Available For Brighton Clash?
Liverpool have a long break until their next match due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Many players are expected to return by 1 October.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer
Manchester City now expect to sign a midfielder this summer, with the position being made a full priority behind the scenes at the club. The club are wary it is a position with players in it that are ageing, and the added incentive of Bernardo Silva possibly leaving the club means it's a position that certainly needed to be strengthened next summer.
ESPN
Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal beat Brighton to open WSL season
England international Beth Mead scored twice in a dominant 4-0 win for Arsenal over Brighton & Hove Albion as the Women's Super League got underway on Friday at a sold-out Meadow Park. With last week's fixtures postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the season was only seven minutes...
SB Nation
Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea
The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
Yardbarker
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Todd Boehly labelled women’s facilities ‘unacceptable for a club like Chelsea’, says Lionesses hero Fran Kirby
CHELSEA owner Todd Boehly blasted the facilities of the women's team, according to Lionesses hero Fran Kirby. Kirby, 29, was part of the England squad which brought the European Championships home last summer and is currently Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer. However, the facilities at The Blues which the women's side...
Budweiser World Cup commercial features Neymar, Sterling and Messi
The major World Cup sponsors are beginning to release their commercials for the tournament, and Budweiser certainly brought out some serious star power for their spot. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Raheem Sterling star in the beer’s “The World is Yours to Take” campaign, with the commercial focusing on the three stars in the tunnel getting set to take the field. Tears for Fears provide the soundtrack with a remix of their 1985 smash hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” “As sponsor of the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, we wanted to capture the infectious global energy of football fans...
Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly
Chelsea defeated Brighton at the Amex Stadium in a behind closed door match on Saturday.
