Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool
Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.
Neymar’s dream five-a-side team features PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – but he picked Paul Pogba instead of a keeper
DREAMS do come true - or at least they do for Neymar. When asked to pick his perfect five-a-side selection in 2020 he selected Lionel Messi - who he now plays alongside at PSG. But the Brazilian forgot to select a goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard made the cut...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is prepared to drop out-of-form Son Heung-min - with last season's Golden Boot winner 'angry' over his goalless start to the new campaign
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is prepared to drop the out-of-sorts Son Heung-min for Saturday evening’s match against Leicester — even though the forward is already ‘angry’. Son is still waiting for his first goal of the season despite hitting 23 last term to share...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece
Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff
Manchester United superstar has scored his first goal of the season through a penalty and you can watch it here.
Another Premier League Club Is Up for Sale
The owner of AFC Bournemouth has hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. to facilitate a sale of the top-flight soccer club, according to Bloomberg. Bournemouth — a member of the Premier League — is owned by Maxim Demin, who became the majority owner in 2013....
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
Conte preaches patience with Bissouma, Skipp ahead of Leicester match
The main interest from Antonio Conte’s press conference today, given before Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Leicester City on Saturday, wasn’t anything to do with the match. Conte gave an injury update — same as before, only Lucas Moura is out — and gave the usual platitudes about Leicester being a quality team and a difficult one to play despite the fact that they have yet to win a match this season.
Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Maya le Tissier scores twice on debut
Defender Maya le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener. Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners. United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both...
Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense
After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
(Video) Bentancur picks Ndidi’s pocket to fire Spurs back into lead vs. Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur have regained the lead during Saturday evening’s featured Premier League matchup against Leicester City. Saturday night’s blockbuster clash in the country’s capital has been a great game so far. Five goals have been scored, with four of them coming in the first half. Youri Tielemans...
Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'
Manchester United did some good business in the summer transfer window that just passed. The club managed to bring in a total of five players into what was already a fairly star-studded squad. Erik Ten Hag seemed to prefer bringing in players that he had worked with in the past...
