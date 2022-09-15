Read full article on original website
James Rodriguez completes shock Olympiacos transfer after ripping up Qatar contract to join ex-Real Madrid pal Marcelo
FORMER Everton and Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has completed his shock move to Olympiacos. The Colombian playmaker had been looking for an exit from Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan where he was under contract until 2024, which included a £5.2m annual salary. Now Olympiacos have handed him a way out...
‘He was in shock’ – Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga opens up on ‘scared’ Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang’s arrival at Bridge
CHELSEA goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that new team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left in shock over Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. The Gabonese striker left Barcelona to link-up again with his former Borussia Dortmund boss at Stamford Bridge on deadline day. However, that reunion Tuchel lasted just a matter of...
Chelsea hold talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese side as Todd Boehly plans multi-club ownership like Man City
CHELSEA have reportedly held talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese teams as their new owners eye a multi-club ownership model like Manchester City. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group bought the Blues earlier this year after government sanctions left Roman Abramovich's position as club owner untenable. Boehly has wasted...
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton
Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
Gareth Taylor explains Keira Walsh's Manchester City exit to Barcelona
Gareth Taylor has admitted that Manchester City's sale of Keira Walsh to Barcelona did catch the club 'on the back foot', but explained they allowed her to move on once her valuation was met to prevent unrest.
Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United
As always, the Premier League has been hectic from the word go. There have been some strange surprises, and other have exceeded expectations beyond even our own wildest dreams. Liverpool have been shaky, but form is temporary and class is definitely permanent. Manchester United have recovered from an early setback,...
Steve Cooper fully focused on Nottingham Forest job amid Brighton links
Steve Cooper says he is fully focused on managing Nottingham Forest after being linked to the Brighton job.The 42-year-old is reportedly on the radar of the Seagulls in their search for a new boss after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea.Cooper fits a similar profile to Potter and has a reputation as one of the finest young coaches in the game, especially having guided Forest to promotion to the Premier League last season.But the Welshman, who is in the final year of his contract, is not getting distracted.When asked about the speculation he said: “I haven’t really thought about that,...
Karren Brady: Graham Potter may be unassuming and understated… but new Chelsea boss’ football will never be boring
THE managerial roundabout is swishing around as early as ever with Graham Potter’s appointment at Chelsea the first of the headline hitters. Rob Page jumped on to the moving twirler some while ago but his job as Wales boss has been confirmed with a four-year contract that all but kicks off with the World Cup in November.
Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced
A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums. Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in...
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly
Chelsea was set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday but due to the lack of police available, the game was called off. Likewise, Brighton's game against Crystal Palace was called off due to the fixture clashing with a train strike. Chelsea fielded a side mixed of youth...
