Read full article on original website
Related
Neymar’s dream five-a-side team features PSG team-mate Lionel Messi – but he picked Paul Pogba instead of a keeper
DREAMS do come true - or at least they do for Neymar. When asked to pick his perfect five-a-side selection in 2020 he selected Lionel Messi - who he now plays alongside at PSG. But the Brazilian forgot to select a goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard made the cut...
Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing
A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
Yardbarker
Dani Alves names Man United ‘machine’ as most difficult opponent
Dani Alves has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his most difficult opponent across his storied career, with the Brazilian coming face-to-face with Manchester United’s Portuguese star on several occasions. The two players shared the stage at the pinnacle of football for many years when they represented Barcelona and Real Madrid...
RELATED PEOPLE
'He told me he loved me': Jules Kounde reveals phone call with Pep Guardiola in 2019 and admits he came close to joining Man City... before deciding to stay at Sevilla for three seasons and ultimately turning down Chelsea to secure £46m move to Barcelona
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde revealed that he almost ended up at Manchester City, after a phone call from Pep Guardiola in 2019. The French defender, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea before ultimately joining Barcelona for £46million this summer, admitted he could have ended up in City blue before deciding to stay at Sevilla for three more seasons.
Rafael Nadal tweets tribute to 'friend and rival' Roger Federer: 'I wish this day would have never come'
Nadal, who is five years Federer's junior at 36 years old, is the all-time leader in Grand Slam men's singles titles with 22, while Novak Djokovic has 21. Federer retires alone in third place on the list, well ahead of fourth-place Pete Sampras, who retired in 2002. Though the 41-year-old...
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham
According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors
Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Watch steward throw SHOE at pitch invader in wild bid to stop him reaching Lionel Messi during Champions League clash
A STEWARD in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Maccabi Haifa went to extreme lengths to try and stop a pitch invader. For some bizarre reason they decided to throw a SHOE at the suspect in an attempt to stop him from reaching Lionel Messi. During the match in the Israeli city...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It looks like Johnny Cardoso is getting a USMNT call to replace Yunus Musah
It appears that Johnny Cardoso of Brazilian side Internacional will get a U.S. men’s national team call-up to replace the injured Yunus Musah for the team’s upcoming friendlies. Musah was part of a 26-player roster for the USMNT’s final two World Cup tune-ups against Japan and Saudi Arabia, set for September 23 and 27. But the Valencia midfielder has picked up a knock, as revealed by his head coach Gennaro Gattuso at a press conference on Friday. “He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today,” the coach said. “I have to talk to the doctor...
Yardbarker
PSG ready to offer Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos renewals
Paris Saint-Germain are set to open contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in the coming months. PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has lifted the lid on a frustrating summer of transfer dealings following his arrival in the French capital. The Ligue 1 giants succeeded in retaining Les...
Yardbarker
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Yardbarker
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
Yardbarker
Premier League Final Table Predictions: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United
As always, the Premier League has been hectic from the word go. There have been some strange surprises, and other have exceeded expectations beyond even our own wildest dreams. Liverpool have been shaky, but form is temporary and class is definitely permanent. Manchester United have recovered from an early setback,...
ESPN
USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies
Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal
Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
Bologna loses 1-0 to Empoli in Motta’s 1st match in charge
MILAN (AP) — Thiago Motta’s first match in charge of Bologna ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Filippo Bandinelli’s second goal in as many matches was enough to give...
Comments / 0