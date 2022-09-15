ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing

A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
Yardbarker

Dani Alves names Man United ‘machine’ as most difficult opponent

Dani Alves has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his most difficult opponent across his storied career, with the Brazilian coming face-to-face with Manchester United’s Portuguese star on several occasions. The two players shared the stage at the pinnacle of football for many years when they represented Barcelona and Real Madrid...
Daily Mail

'He told me he loved me': Jules Kounde reveals phone call with Pep Guardiola in 2019 and admits he came close to joining Man City... before deciding to stay at Sevilla for three seasons and ultimately turning down Chelsea to secure £46m move to Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde revealed that he almost ended up at Manchester City, after a phone call from Pep Guardiola in 2019. The French defender, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea before ultimately joining Barcelona for £46million this summer, admitted he could have ended up in City blue before deciding to stay at Sevilla for three more seasons.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte could be set to leave Tottenham

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Antonio Conte wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and return to former club Juventus. There were no guarantees that Conte would stick around in North London beyond the summer, but Daniel Levy splashed the cash and backed the Italian in the transfer market. Conte appears...
Daily Mail

Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors

Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
The Independent

Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It looks like Johnny Cardoso is getting a USMNT call to replace Yunus Musah

It appears that Johnny Cardoso of Brazilian side Internacional will get a U.S. men’s national team call-up to replace the injured Yunus Musah for the team’s upcoming friendlies. Musah was part of a 26-player roster for the USMNT’s final two World Cup tune-ups against Japan and Saudi Arabia, set for September 23 and 27. But the Valencia midfielder has picked up a knock, as revealed by his head coach Gennaro Gattuso at a press conference on Friday. “He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today,” the coach said. “I have to talk to the doctor...
Yardbarker

PSG ready to offer Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos renewals

Paris Saint-Germain are set to open contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in the coming months. PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has lifted the lid on a frustrating summer of transfer dealings following his arrival in the French capital. The Ligue 1 giants succeeded in retaining Les...
Yardbarker

‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January

Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
Yardbarker

Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List

Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
ESPN

USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
