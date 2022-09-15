ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines

Oh, Baby! Woman Surprisingly Gives Birth on American Airlines Flight

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsebA_0hxBk07Z00

If you've been on a flight, you've most likely witnessed some bizarre passenger behavior in one way or another. And although flight attendants are trained to deal with odd requests and disgruntled behavior, helping someone give birth is probably not in the training materials.

Such was the case on an American Airlines flight leaving New York's JFK airport for the Dominican Republic last week when a woman went into labor mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing and delivery of a baby boy.

A TikToker named Kendall (@pinkangel876) is going viral for documenting her sister giving birth and recounting the story to viewers in a series of videos that have together garnered millions of views.

Kendall says that while she was on the way to the airport with her family, her sister joked that she was going to have the baby in the car since the bumpy road was causing pain on one side.

@pinkangel876 Welcome baby air #baby #air #airplane #airbaby #americanairlines #birthonairplane #foryou #trending #vacation #trip ♬ original sound - rayeem_

The pain continued at the airport and worsened once she was on the plane.

"Being pregnant, if you sit a certain way, you get cramps. If you sit a certain way, your back hurts. If you sit a certain way, you're feeling pain somewhere — so we didn't take it as anything," the sister explained.

@pinkangel876 Part 2 #baby #air #sky #borninthesky #airbaby #foryou #fyp #jamacantiktok ♬ original sound - kendaleerhoden

After takeoff, while in the air, her sister's water broke. They alerted a flight attendant who called for doctors and medical professionals on the flight. They rushed the pregnant woman to the back of the plane where she proceeded to birth her child.

"It was like 30 minutes. It was quick, it was real quick," her sister said. "Even every passenger on the plane was like, 'she's finished already?'"

The flight attendants announced that a boy had been born and the entire plane erupted in applause before the plane emergency landed and the woman was wheelchaired off the plane.

@pinkangel876 To the 4 heroes, thank you #airbaby #sky #skybaby #Dominicanrepublic #a #americanairlines m #mom b #baby ♬ original sound - kendaleerhoden

The child has jokingly been nicknamed "baby air" and "sky" with others claiming the baby was "born to travel."

American Airlines confirmed that the birth took place on one of their flights in a statement to Newsweek .

"On Sept. 7, American Airlines flight 2443 from New York (JFK) to Punta Cana (PUJ) declared an emergency before landing due a medical emergency on board," the airline told the outlet. "First responders met the flight upon landing and the customer was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation."

The woman and her son are reportedly in good health , though it is noted that the baby was originally born prematurely.

Comments / 13

Suz Henrich
2d ago

Women are not to go flying in the last few months of their pregnancy, I believe she did this on purpose and was already in labor in the airport.

Reply(1)
21
Rogelio Zepeda
2d ago

Some people are willing to risk their lives to go public and get attention with the hope that someone would make a movie of it, or at least to be interviewed on TV. STUPIDS !

Reply(4)
15
Related
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Giving Birth#Jfk Airport#Tiktoker
Business Insider

American Airlines passengers were stuck on an Atlantic island for 20 hours after their plane was diverted when pilots smelled smoke in the cockpit, report says

Passengers were left for 20 hours in an airport after American diverted a flight from Miami to London, per PA. American told PA it had to divert the flight to Bermuda because of a possible mechanical breakdown. One passenger told PA the captain announced on the flight there was a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy