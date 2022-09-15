Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Cape Gazette
Broadway stage manager directs Clear Space Theatre show
“Other Desert Cities,” a Tony-nominated Broadway play, opened Sept. 15 at Clear Space Theatre and will continue with performances Sept. 16-18 and 22-25. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m. This Clear Space selection has a direct connection to the original...
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: Out of the Fire Ready for Out of the Fire 2.0 on September 15
Amy Haines, Out of the Fire proprietor and founder, announced that Thursday, September 15 th is the official opening of the restaurant at its new location at 111 South Washington Street. The announcement was made at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday attended by Easton Mayor Robert Willey and his wife Betsy.
starpublications.online
67th Annual Kiwanis Club of Seaford Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Seaford’s 67th annual Auction will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a preview at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be hundreds of home, office, and garden items donated by local businesses. There will be a cash door prize and refreshments will be available. The auction will take place at the Seaford Moose Lodge, located at 22759 Bridgeville Highway in Seaford.
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
Ocean City Today
Roaring bikes and thunderous tunes invade Ocean City
Thousands upon thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the U.S. will ride into Ocean City this weekend for the 2022 OC BikeFest, one of the largest rallies of its kind on the East Coast. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 14-18, and will feature bike rallies, rides, demonstrations, concerts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Beach Eateries Offer a Taste of the Middle East
Delaware’s culinary coast offers flavors of the Middle East at restaurants like Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine, Kabab Falafel Addiction and more. For more than 600 years, the Ottoman Empire ruled vast areas of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Islam spread throughout the region—and so did the cuisine.
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starpublications.online
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis, 62
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis of Laurel passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sept. 3, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Wilson H. Sturgis of Delmar and Charlotte H. Caudill of Bethel. Kathie was a caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients, enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
starpublications.online
Alene Jeanette James, 83
Alene Jeanette James passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Laurel on March 2, 1939 to the late Raymond and Laura James (nee Wilkerson). The seventh of nine children, she was born on the same family farm where she passed. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Emory James, Betty Elliott, Minos James, and Edna Studley, as well as two infant sisters and a niece, Cindy Studley. She is survived by her sister Elva Marie Adams, brother Howard James, sister-in-law Peggy James, and 11 nieces and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Ladies Golf puts on second invitational
The Peninsula Ladies Golf Association held its second annual invitational golf tournament Sept. 7 at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club near Long Neck. During the competition, 108 golfers from 26 different clubs participated, followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. The event was sponsored by Schell Brothers. Freedom Boat...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~2102 N BAY SHORE DR-BACK BAY COVE
2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker honored at beach bearing his name
When the City of Lewes sought recommendations for a name for Beach 2, the African American heritage commission didn’t hesitate: Johnnie Walker. During the time of segregation, Walker operated a restaurant at the beach which was known far and wide as a safe place for African American families to recreate. That history is being recorded and will eventually be displayed for all to see and read on an informational kiosk at the beach.
Comments / 0