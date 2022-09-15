ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fireball that streaked across UK skies likely ‘space junk,’ meteor society says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8TuR_0hxBgwDc00

A fireball that streaked across the night sky from Scotland to Northern Ireland at around 10 p.m. local time Wednesday was likely space junk, according to the U.K. Meteor Network.

Dozens of sightings flooded social media platforms as skywatchers shared cellphone and doorbell camera video of the green-tinged fireball.

According to CBS News, the UK Meteor Network fielded 800 reports of the fireball, while both the International Meteor Organization and the American Meteor Society received more than 1,000 reports each.

The UK Meteor Network initially said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris” but could not identify the cause of the “slow-moving meteor,” which was seen burning through the atmosphere for about 20 seconds, BBC News reported.

The network, comprising “Citizen Scientists just enjoying their hobby,” encompasses 170 detection cameras, recording meteors and fireballs over the United Kingdom, according to the group’s official website.

The suspected space junk would have landed in the sea south of the Hebrides if it had reached Earth, BBC News reported.

According to Space.com, initial computer trajectory suggested that the fireball first appeared north of Loch Ryan, about a two-hour drive southwest of Glasgow, and disappeared north of Islay Island, further north along the coast of the United Kingdom.

Luke Daly, a planetary scientist in Glasgow, said via social media that there is a “reasonably high chance that this is space junk” based on metrics such as its slower speed, “shallow entry angle [and] a substantial amount of fragmentation,” the space and astronomy focused website reported.

Likewise, Jenifer Millard, from the Awesome Astronomy podcast, told BBC Scotland that the color and slow speed of the fireball suggested it was likely space junk.

“If you have a look at those videos you can see it’s breaking up all the time. There are little bits coming off it, which indicates that it is quite a fragile structure. And so, combined, these three suggest that maybe it is a little bit of space debris,” Millard said.

Meanwhile, the International Meteor Organization believes the fireball’s trajectory began in a triangle between Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and northern England and traveled north and slightly west, before ending up somewhere over the North Atlantic Ocean, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies

MOSCOW — (AP) — Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia's space agency announced Monday. Polyakov's record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service begins in St George’s Chapel

Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service begins after her coffin was carried into St George’s Chapel following the late monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.A procession of royal family members, including King Charles III, walked behind the hearse as it approached Windsor Castle ahead of the committal.The Queen will be buried in King George VI’s chapel in a private service later on Monday.Hundreds of dignitaries were in attendance for the Queen’s funeral in London, with presidents and prime ministers past and present among the 2,000-strong congregation.The funeral began after the King led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall,...
U.K.
Deadline

UK Channel 5 Opts For ‘Emoji Movie’ Over Queen’s Funeral, Drawing Barbs & Praise

Call it royally weird counterprogramming: Paramount’s Channel 5 is the sole major British TV service bypassing the otherwise wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen’s funeral proceedings. The alternative programming? The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little and Ice Age 3. Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery With BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 4 are sticking with either coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession or related documentary offerings, Channel 5 earned some widespread social media mocking for going with cartoon programming instead of real-life history in the making. One popular meme has variations of the royal grandkids Louis, Archie and Lilibet staying...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Who attended the queen’s funeral?

As Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in England on Monday, hundreds of the famous and some who are less well known attended the service in Westminster Abbey. Heads of state, leaders of the Commonwealth of Nations, members of the royal families of other countries and presidents and prime ministers gathered in Westminster Abbey to celebrate Elizabeth’s life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Meteor#Earth#Fireball#The U K Meteor Network#Cbs News#The Uk Meteor Network#Bbc News
960 The Ref

Live updates: Queen's grandchildren stand vigil by coffin

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin early Saturday evening. King Charles III’s sons, William and Prince Harry, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Mourners gather as hearse travels to Windsor Castle

LONDON — Mourners gathered Monday to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral in London. The service began at 11 a.m. London time (6 a.m. EDT) following a procession from Westminster Hall – where the queen had been lying in state – to Westminster Abbey. About 2,000 people attended, including King Charles III, other members of the royal family and world leaders including President Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported. Afterward, the U.K. held a nationwide, two-minute moment of silence in the queen’s honor.
U.K.
960 The Ref

United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday. Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The exact date will be announced next month, he said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
960 The Ref

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON — (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
U.K.
960 The Ref

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket after multiple delays

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After multiple launch attempts were scrubbed this week, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night. The launch from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was part of SpaceX’s ongoing Starlink program, according to WFTV. The rocket released 54...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
960 The Ref

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest...
TRAFFIC
960 The Ref

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON — (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
POTUS
960 The Ref

A year on, volcano scars mark Spain's La Palma island

MADRID — (AP) — A six-kilometer black lava scar crossing Spain's La Palma island remains as testimony to the three-month-long volcano eruption that may have left no casualties but did wreak havoc in the lives of many. As officials held ceremonies Monday to commemorate the first anniversary of...
TRAVEL
960 The Ref

Live updates: King Charles III, siblings on vigil at coffin

LONDON — King Charles III and his three siblings have stood vigil around their mother’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood with their backs to the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, their heads bowed.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

TOKYO — (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt

TOKYO — (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Live updates: Bidens pay their respects at queen's coffin

LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Biden traveled to Westminster Hall in London where the queen is lying in state. He made the sign of the cross Sunday and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket. The Bidens were joined by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy