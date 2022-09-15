The Sun hasn’t set on Connecticut’s WNBA championship hopes just yet. The Las Vegas Aces jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals, putting them on the verge of winning their first title. Both wins came in Las Vegas as league MVP A’ja Wilson and fellow All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum showed why they earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

