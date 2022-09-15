Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Looking back at the biggest playoff series comebacks in WNBA history
The Sun hasn’t set on Connecticut’s WNBA championship hopes just yet. The Las Vegas Aces jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals, putting them on the verge of winning their first title. Both wins came in Las Vegas as league MVP A’ja Wilson and fellow All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum showed why they earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
SkySports
Alyssa Thomas scores first triple-double in WNBA Finals history as Sun take Aces to Game 4
Alyssa Thomas scored the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history as the Connecticut Sun take the Las Vegas Aces to Game 4 in the WNBA Finals. The historic effort from Thomas mean the Sun avoided elimination with a 105-76 victory on Thursday night. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Connecticut.
247Sports
Pac-12 announces remaining men's basketball conference dates
The Pac-12 announced the game dates for the remaining 2022-23 men's basketball season conference games. It was already known Colorado would host Arizona State on Thursday, Dec. 1, and then travel to Washington State on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Buffaloes' remaining Pac-12 slate is now known. League play continues on...
Comments / 0