3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
Mysuncoast.com
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store
Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast animals need your help
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
srqmagazine.com
A Ringling Bridge Moment on Affordable Housing
The City of Sarasota is going through a process to change their seal and logo. Recently, six seal concepts came back to the commission all centered around the Ringling Bridge. This bridge has become a symbol of Sarasota. The exercise in choosing a seal should serve as a reminder to the City Commission that change and progress are good.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
srqmagazine.com
Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota
The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
fox13news.com
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Roger Pettingell Explains the Impact Inflation is Having on the Florida Real Estate Market
Roger Pettingell is Coldwell Banker’s number one real estate agent in Florida and one of the top five nationwide. Like many in his profession, he has noticed the significant impact that high inflation levels that have had on the current real estate market. Investors in many parts of the country list inflation and rising mortgage loan rates as a top concern, and the real estate market nationwide is showing signs of cooling. However, as Pettingell and other experts note, Florida’s real estate market is set to remain on fire for the foreseeable future. Inflation is pushing up prices, but that isn’t deterring aspiring homeowners and real estate investors from purchasing homes in the Sunshine State.
4-month-old kitten thrives after surgery for deformity at SPCA Florida
SPCA Florida recently corrected the chest cavity of a 4-month-old kitten that came from another shelter needing what the shelter called "an intense medical procedure."
Longboat Observer
Altruism leads to major award from Lakewood Ranch Community Fund
After years of selfless dedication to helping those who are less fortunate, Lakewood Ranch's Bob Smith confessed he had an ulterior motive. "I am trying to buy my way into heaven," Smith said with a laugh as he talked about his selection as the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year for 2022. "I try to carve out some time to do some good work because if I didn't, I wouldn't like my chances (of getting into heaven)."
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
