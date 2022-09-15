ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to meet with Griner and Whelan families at White House

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fbDb_0hxBfcm700

President Biden will meet at the White House with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday.

Plans for the meeting, scheduled for Friday, were .

Biden will meet with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Paul Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, to “discuss his continuing commitment to bringing their family members home safely,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“As we have said before, we believe that Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney and Paul under intolerable circumstances,” Jean-Pierre said. “He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day.”

Griner, who has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges, after pleading guilty. Griner was detained in Moscow after she was found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The two-time Olympic gold medalist said she accidentally packed them while she was in a hurry. She has appealed the sentence.

Whelan, who has been held in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges, is serving a 16-year sentence.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration reportedly offered to exchange convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout as part of a potential deal to secure the release of Whelan and Griner.

Bout is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

“We made a significant offer a couple of months ago through the same channels we use for Trevor Reed,” Jean-Pierre said. “We have followed up on that offer repeatedly and will continue to pursue every avenue to bring them home safely.”

Reed, a 30-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, was with Russia in April.

The swap followed a meeting Biden had with Reed’s parents at the White House in March.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said in a statement following Reed’s release. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends.”

Comments / 1

Related
960 The Ref

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine's advances

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east. The British...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America's democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden's warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
960 The Ref

Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries or Poland as tourists...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON — (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Qatari ambassador faces LGBT-rights appeal before World Cup

BERLIN — (AP) — Qatar’s ambassador to Germany was urged Monday to abolish his country’s death penalty for homosexuality at a human rights congress hosted by the German soccer federation two months before the Middle East country hosts the World Cup. Fan representative Dario Minden switched...
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Eritrea is mobilizing its armed forces and appears to be sending them to Ethiopia to aid its neighbor's war in the Tigray region, according to activists and international authorities. Britain and Canada issued travel advisories asking their citizens in Eritrea to be vigilant.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Elizabeth Whelan
Person
Viktor Bout
960 The Ref

OECD: Russia war, virus and climate hurting world's poorest

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's war against Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and the damage of climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday. The Paris-based OECD reported that 60 states, territories and locations fell last year...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is calling on governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions to draw together and help a world that is “on fire" as he reconvenes the Clinton Global Initiative, the meeting of international leaders, for the first time since 2016.
ADVOCACY
960 The Ref

Iranian president's Holocaust remarks spark outcry in Israel

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Iranian president's comment that “there are some signs” that the Holocaust happened but that the issue required more research sparked an outcry on Monday from Israeli officials, who denounced the remarks as antisemitic Holocaust denial. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi made the...
MIDDLE EAST
960 The Ref

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian
960 The Ref

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, according to the man's family and U.S. officials. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Mourners gather as hearse travels to Windsor Castle

LONDON — Mourners gathered Monday to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral in London. The service began at 11 a.m. London time (6 a.m. EDT) following a procession from Westminster Hall – where the queen had been lying in state – to Westminster Abbey. About 2,000 people attended, including King Charles III, other members of the royal family and world leaders including President Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported. Afterward, the U.K. held a nationwide, two-minute moment of silence in the queen’s honor.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING — (AP) — China's government on Monday criticized President Joe Biden's statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island, but gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
960 The Ref

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON — (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant Monday in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”. The missile made impact within 300 meters...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russia seeks closer security ties with China as key goal

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy