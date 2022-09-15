Race for the Case Week 3: Will Texas A&M bounce back & can Penn State win at Auburn?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a big slate of games to pick for Week 3 of the college football season. Cal visits Notre Dame, #12 ranked BYU faces off with #25 Oregon, #22 Penn State is up against an orange-out in Auburn, Mississippi State & LSU square off in Death Valley and #13 Miami travels to College Station to play #24 Texas A&M. Plus, there are three big cases that need to get settled in the People’s Court and there is news out of the commissioner’s summit in Washington, D.C.

1:45 Commissioner’s summit

11:52 Cal @ Notre Dame

15:07 #12 BYU @ #25 Oregon

19:00 #22 Penn State @ Auburn

22:43 Mississippi State @ LSU

26:00 #13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M

31:00 Lock of the Week

37:44 The People’s Court

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts