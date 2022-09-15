ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Health
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
power98fm.com

Nolimit Larry Big Dawg Of The Week

Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops his Big Dawg Of The Week. The Big Dawg Of The Week is a shout out to people who are doing big thangs in life, their community, or just overall is a dope individual. Tune into Nolimit Larry And The Morning Maddhouse Fridays to see who the Big Dawg Of The Week. To Nominate a Big Dawg DM Nolimit Larry @IAMNOLIMITLARRY on Instagram. Listen here for the Big Dawg this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Cupcake#Cancer Treatment#The Walk#Charlotte Knights
WCNC

Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WBTV

Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

14-Year-Old Stabbed with Scissors at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors. It happened Monday at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road. A report says the boy had scratches and bruises but refused medical attention. Police did make an arrest but haven’t released any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day

Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy