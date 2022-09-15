ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastcountymagazine.org

DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN

September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
SANTEE, CA
kusi.com

Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
VISTA, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbaad’s City Manager’s Update: Sept. 15, 2022

It has been just over three weeks since we declared a traffic safety emergency, and I want to start with a sincere thank you for making it a priority to be safe and courteous on the road, whether you’re biking, walking or driving. You may have noticed new banners on display throughout the city to remind all of us to share the road, slow down and create safer streets together.
CARLSBAD, CA
Voice of San Diego

Native Students In Valley Center Demand Action on Long-Standing Disparities

On a day meant to raise awareness to unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native American people, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School were met with ethnic slurs and harassment, underscoring what parents say are longstanding issues with discrimination, disparity and a lack of culutral competency at schools in the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA

