northcountydailystar.com
Candidate Forum for the Mayor and District 4 Candidates September 28
The Vista Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Candidate Forum for the Mayor and District 4 candidates. When: Wednesday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. Where: Vista Civic Center in the Morris B. Vance Community Room at 200 Civic Center Drive.
eastcountymagazine.org
DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION
Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
kusi.com
Mayor Rebecca Jones: We are awaiting response letter on SANDAG’s unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
northcountydailystar.com
Cristina and Antonio “Tony” Contreras received San Marcos City Council’s Civic SMILE Award
Cristina and Antonio “Tony” Contreras were presented with the San Marcos Inspiration, Leadership and Excellence (SMILE) Award by the San Marcos City Council at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting. The two were nominated by Councilmember Maria Nuñez for their excellence in teaching and mentoring thousands of youth...
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN
September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
kusi.com
kusi.com
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
kusi.com
Assemblymember Laurie Davies wants voters need to be informed of what Newsom is signing into law
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – By building and maintaining bipartisan relationships with members of legislature, Assemblymember Laurie Davies was able to get several bills passed into law. Davies, who wants voters to be aware of these bills, joined us to discuss the following:. SB 262 (Bail Reform) – Provides that...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbaad’s City Manager’s Update: Sept. 15, 2022
It has been just over three weeks since we declared a traffic safety emergency, and I want to start with a sincere thank you for making it a priority to be safe and courteous on the road, whether you’re biking, walking or driving. You may have noticed new banners on display throughout the city to remind all of us to share the road, slow down and create safer streets together.
Native Students In Valley Center Demand Action on Long-Standing Disparities
On a day meant to raise awareness to unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native American people, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School were met with ethnic slurs and harassment, underscoring what parents say are longstanding issues with discrimination, disparity and a lack of culutral competency at schools in the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
