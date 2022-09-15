Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
StoryCorps comes to Utah — to help preserve the heartbeat and history of humanity
SALT LAKE CITY — Late last week, an Airstream trailer pulled into a parking space on West Temple in downtown Salt Lake City and hasn't moved since. Normally, the trailer would've gotten a hundred parking tickets by now, but that hasn't happened, all because of the big red letters painted on the side: StoryCorps.
KSLTV
Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning
SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
ksl.com
Ken Garff Automotive celebrates 90 years in Utah
This story is sponsored by Ken Garff. After experiencing a small explosion in 1932 working as a gas station attendant, Ken Garff started his own car dealership, Ken Garff Automotive, which has now grown to 65 dealerships in eight states. "As we celebrate our 90th anniversary this year, it's incredible...
ksl.com
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah
Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
KSLTV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
utahstories.com
The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah
The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
kjzz.com
Carmelite Fair makes post-COVID comeback as founding nuns describe early days
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — A decades-old Utah tradition is making a post-COVID comeback this weekend; the Carmelite Fair returns on Sunday for the first time since 2019, and two nuns still living and praying in the cloistered monastery were there when the very first fair was held. "It was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as 'diamond in the rough'; new utilities may help it shine
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as “diamond in the rough”; new utilities may help it shine.
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
slcgreenblog.com
Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!
We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Did summer rain help the Utah drought?
The Utah drought is negatively impacting our state and even more so after the summer months. Heading in to the winter people are hoping that there will be snow to help aid the issue, but if not there are conservation efforts at work now.
KSLTV
Utah’s own toy wooden car maker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN, Utah —A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. “If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else.”. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man who may be...
utahstories.com
Green Phoenix Farm Helps Homeless Women in Salt Lake Get Back on Their Feet through Gardening
“I have nothing but good things to say about this program. I have been homeless for five years. This is the first time I’ve received a housing voucher, and it’s thanks to this program.”. — Kate, Green Team member. “I still volunteer there once a week because I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
KSLTV
Rising rents make it harder for some domestic violence survivors to escape
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s tough housing market can raise the cost of escaping domestic violence as advocates held a fundraiser on Saturday to help survivors with those costs. The Louder Together benefit concert, organized by Fight Against Domestic Violence, was held at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse. The...
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
ksl.com
Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 5,001 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Comments / 1