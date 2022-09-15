ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Utah libraries standing against censorship and book-banning

SALT LAKE CITY — Libraries across Utah are standing up against censorship and book-banning, celebrating the freedom to read and access information through October. September 18-24 is national Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate and promote free and open access to information. Utah libraries showcase their diverse and inclusive collections this week with displays and events across the state.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ken Garff Automotive celebrates 90 years in Utah

This story is sponsored by Ken Garff. After experiencing a small explosion in 1932 working as a gas station attendant, Ken Garff started his own car dealership, Ken Garff Automotive, which has now grown to 65 dealerships in eight states. "As we celebrate our 90th anniversary this year, it's incredible...
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah

Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Unsheltered With Mental Disorders in Utah

The demand for mental health care far exceeds the supply. The Otherside Village and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute will attempt to alleviate shortages. Currently, our cities and state are woefully inadequate when it comes to treating the growing number of unsheltered individuals who are suffering from mental disorders. This is apparent from a recent observation outside of The Geraldine E. King Woman’s Resource Center. Women with severe mental disorders were evicted from the facility because the safety of the other residents could not be ensured. We observed three women outside suffering from their disorders yelling profanities, with nowhere to go but to camp outside the 600 South facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
slcgreenblog.com

Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!

We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
UTAH STATE
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Did summer rain help the Utah drought?

The Utah drought is negatively impacting our state and even more so after the summer months. Heading in to the winter people are hoping that there will be snow to help aid the issue, but if not there are conservation efforts at work now.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 5,001 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
UTAH STATE

