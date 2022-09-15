Read full article on original website
Buda City Council set to discuss development agreement terms for 775-acre Persimmon project Sept. 20
Buda City Council will meet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 405 E. Loop St., Buda, to discuss terms for a development agreement with MileStone Community Builders. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Buda City Council is set to deliberate on and establish terms for consideration of a development agreement with MileStone...
MoboTrex begins production at new Pflugerville headquarters
MoboTrex's new regional headquarters is a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville's One Thirty Business Park. (Courtesy MoboTrex) After moving its regional headquarters from Austin to a new facility at 15825 Impact Way, Pflugerville, MoboTrex, an Iowa-based traffic control systems manufacturer, began production at the facility in September. MoboTrex relocated as part of an economic development agreement approved in April.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Local Developer Proposing 291-Unit Multifamily Project
Georgetown (Williamson County) — A Georgetown developer received approval of their site development plan for a multifamily project during a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. President Andy Heard of Novak Commercial Development is proposing to develop Novak Wolf Lakes Apartments. The project had previously gone under...
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Lakeway City Council adopts $17.8 million budget and tax rate for FY 2022-23
Lakeway City Council members adopted their FY 2022-23 budget and tax rate on Sept. 19. (Greg Perliski/Community Impact Newspaper) Lakeway City Council unanimously approved a $17.8 million budget and tax rate of $0.129 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during their Sept. 19 regular meeting. This budget will raise...
fox7austin.com
Leander residents required to conserve water as pipeline needs repair
LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander is in Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline. The measures prohibit all outdoor watering, and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation systems completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice. The measures are...
Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda
Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
Express car wash coming to Lakeway and Steiner Ranch
Shown is a rendering of a Purewash express car wash opening in Steiner Ranch next summer. (Courtesy Jeff Betzing) Purewash is opening two new express car wash locations in Lakeway and Steiner Ranch with plans to be ready for business next summer. The Lakeway location will be at 1501 RM 620, and the Steiner Ranch car wash will be located at 5145 RM 620.
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
Developer gets OK for new Pearl project amid code changes in Bee Cave
An artist's rendering of The Pearl. (Courtesy of The Morgan Group/Community Impact Newspaper) As Bee Cave’s population continues to grow, more developers are eyeing the city as a potential site for projects and development. One of those developers, The Morgan Group, a Houston-based luxury property management company, is seeking...
hellogeorgetown.com
Hill Country Boat & RV Storage Open in Georgetown, TX
Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is open in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 6200 N IH-35, the new facility specializes in RV and boat storage. “Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is locally owned and operated, and we, too, have a passion for enjoying the outdoors,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “The property has been constructed to provide the easiest access in and out of the units. With wide drive aisles and angled, pull-through canopy units, parking your RV or boat has never been easier! In addition, we have taken steps to ensure your property is protected. Our facility has 24/7 video surveillance with over 75 cameras for maximum security and visibility and is fully fenced. It has a secured gate that requires a unique code for both entry and exit, and we provide security service during nighttime hours to provide that extra layer of protection and peace of mind.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
KVUE
Austin home sales drop as more residents cannot afford to buy homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing affordability within the Austin area has dwindled to where only a select few people can reasonably buy a home, a report found. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new metrics from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo highlight the dwindling percentage of homes that are affordable for the residents in the city.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Takes Aim at Human Trafficking in Homeless Camps
The Austin City Council has passed a resolution it hopes will shine a brighter light on the issue of human trafficking, especially within the homeless population. The resolution authored by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly directs Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide appropriate resources related to human trafficking to vendors who do business with the City of Austin and encourages them to ensure vendors have the skills to recognize indicators of individuals experiencing homelessness at risk of human trafficking.
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Lee esta historia en español. City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. Council agreed Thursday on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Central Austin, including renovations to East Sixth Street’s Inn Cahoots
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
