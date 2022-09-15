Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is open in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 6200 N IH-35, the new facility specializes in RV and boat storage. “Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is locally owned and operated, and we, too, have a passion for enjoying the outdoors,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “The property has been constructed to provide the easiest access in and out of the units. With wide drive aisles and angled, pull-through canopy units, parking your RV or boat has never been easier! In addition, we have taken steps to ensure your property is protected. Our facility has 24/7 video surveillance with over 75 cameras for maximum security and visibility and is fully fenced. It has a secured gate that requires a unique code for both entry and exit, and we provide security service during nighttime hours to provide that extra layer of protection and peace of mind.”

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO