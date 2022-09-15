ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

MoboTrex begins production at new Pflugerville headquarters

MoboTrex's new regional headquarters is a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville's One Thirty Business Park. (Courtesy MoboTrex) After moving its regional headquarters from Austin to a new facility at 15825 Impact Way, Pflugerville, MoboTrex, an Iowa-based traffic control systems manufacturer, began production at the facility in September. MoboTrex relocated as part of an economic development agreement approved in April.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
