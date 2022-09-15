ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police

On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
96.3 The Blaze

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Three Deaths and Multiple Injuries Due to Crash on Highway 10

Two vehicles collided on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday which caused multiple fatalities. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jay nelson on Monday afternoon who provided more information about the deadly crash. “This morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Highway...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

