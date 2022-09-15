Read full article on original website
Related
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
NBCMontana
Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood
This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
Man on Felony Probation Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:04 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Hendrickson Drive. The reporting party was a resident in the area and reported that there was an older blue Dodge Caravan with a male...
New road closure in effect at Mullan Build project in Missoula
The Mullan Build project is continuing in Missoula and the intersection of England Boulevard and Flynn Lane is now closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
montanarightnow.com
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Three Deaths and Multiple Injuries Due to Crash on Highway 10
Two vehicles collided on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday which caused multiple fatalities. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jay nelson on Monday afternoon who provided more information about the deadly crash. “This morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Highway...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1