The Friends of the Public Libraries of Saginaw are holding the annual Fall Book Sales starting the week of October 5. From October 5 through 8, a sale will be held at Butman-Fish Library at 1716 Hancock Street. Then from October 19 through 22, a sale will be held at Zauel Library at 3100 North Center Road in Saginaw Township. Hoyt Library will also have a sale from November 3 through 5. Items for sale include used books, music, videos, puzzles, and more. Proceeds support the programming and services at each branch.

