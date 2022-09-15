Read full article on original website
Clare Public Schools Considering School Bond Proposal, 100-Year-Old Murals May Complicate Things
Clare Public Schools are looking into putting a school bond proposal to build a new high school on the May 2023 ballot. “We’re in the process right now of getting community input,” said Clare Public Schools Superintendent Jim Walter. “The board’s initial foray into the bond project is thinking about building a new high school. Our current high school would become the middle school with just a little bit of transition.”
Flint schools receives bids on 8 of 13 vacant properties for sale
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools has received bids on eight of its 13 vacant properties that were listed for sale. Thrun Law Firm, who is managing the sale process for the district, made a presentation to the Flint Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The...
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event in Davison area will host guest speakers, veterans resources
DAVISON TWP, MI -- A Veterans Stand Down event at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will host entertainment and support services for Genesee County veterans this weekend. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Callis, 1152 N....
kisswtlz.com
“Fall Fling” Art Exhibition Coming to Andersen Enrichment Center in October
The Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission will open its Art @ the Andersen 2022 Fall Show with an exhibition featuring works by members of the Saginaw Area Watermedia Artists (SAWA). The show will be on display from October 4 through October 13 at the Andersen Enrichment Center in Saginaw, 120 Ezra Rust Drive.
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
kisswtlz.com
“Two Cities Connected” to be Unveiled at Ansbach Platz in Bay City
The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 will be unveiling a new sculpture Saturday, Sept. 17, representing Bay City’s sister-city relationship with Ansbach, Germany. The artwork, called “Two Cities Connected,” is in Ansbach Platz at 2 Ninth Street in Bay City. A number of local businesses and organizations have donated to the project.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
WNEM
Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to the streets of Burton for the “Burtucky Parade” Thursday afternoon. It’s part of the annual “Burtucky Days” event hosted by Captains Quarters Lounge....
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
kisswtlz.com
Annual Fall Book Sale at Saginaw Public Libraries
The Friends of the Public Libraries of Saginaw are holding the annual Fall Book Sales starting the week of October 5. From October 5 through 8, a sale will be held at Butman-Fish Library at 1716 Hancock Street. Then from October 19 through 22, a sale will be held at Zauel Library at 3100 North Center Road in Saginaw Township. Hoyt Library will also have a sale from November 3 through 5. Items for sale include used books, music, videos, puzzles, and more. Proceeds support the programming and services at each branch.
An end of an era: Consumers hosting tours of Bay County coal-fired units before closure
BAY CITY, MI - A special tour will allow visitors the chance to take one last look at Consumer Energy’s coal-powered operations in Bay County before it is shut down as the company transitions away from coal as a fuel source. Consumers announced that it is inviting the community...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022
Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
kisswtlz.com
“Meet the Putnams’” Patriarch Found Guilty of Assault
A former reality TV star from Caseville has been found guilty of assault stemming from an incident in Tuscola County last August. 61-year-old William Putnam II from TLC’s Meet the Putnam’s assaulted two construction workers August 11, 2021. The incident occurred at a construction site for a 42,000 square foot medical facility on M-81 in Indianfields Township. The site is owned by the Putnams.
kisswtlz.com
Two Stabbings Under Investigation in Saginaw
There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but two stabbings happened in separate locations in Saginaw around 4:00 a.m. Friday, September 16. The first stabbing reported by Central Dispatch happened in the 22oo block of Bay Road. A few minutes later another stabbing was reported in the area of Hamilton and Cass in Saginaw.
Home, sweet home? Check out a Top 10 list of Saginaw-area high school football stadiums
The Saginaw area is blessed with some outstanding football coaches and programs. The area also has facilities that make every Friday night a special one for high school football fans. Some are bigger than others, some have artificial turf, some have a great press box, some have scoreboards that entertain and some just give off the perfect Friday night high school football feel.
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new treatment for cancer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost my eyelashes. I lost my eyebrows,” said Jenifer Briley. “I didn’t tolerate food for a while. I ran fevers. I had bone pain.”
Comments / 0