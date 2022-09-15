ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 2

Lisa Kinslow Haney
2d ago

We need bigger shelters, their are so many animals running the roads and not being taken care of, I've been feeding a few stray's in my neighborhood, I just can't let them starve to death. Lord please help them all 🙏🐾

Click2Houston.com

Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action

Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes

The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand

A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.

First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment

If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County formally adopts Hart InterCivic voting system for 2022 elections

Montgomery County formally adopted its previously purchased Hart InterCivic election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Montgomery County commissioners approved the use of its Hart InterCivic voting system for upcoming 2022 elections at a Sept. 13 commissioners court meeting. The county is required by law to formally adopt its voting systems before they can be used to vote.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON

On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief

Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-43540-P IN THE ESTATE OF § IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW. Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Gary Scott Nelson, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2022, in Cause No. 22-43540-P, pending in the County Court at Law of Montgomery County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate being administered are hereby required to present same within the time prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of “Representative, Estate of Gary Scott Nelson, Deceased” and may be presented to the attorney for the Estate at the following address:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project

The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
