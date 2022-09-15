Read full article on original website
Lisa Kinslow Haney
2d ago
We need bigger shelters, their are so many animals running the roads and not being taken care of, I've been feeding a few stray's in my neighborhood, I just can't let them starve to death. Lord please help them all 🙏🐾
Click2Houston.com
Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action
Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand
A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
mocomotive.com
Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.
First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment
If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
Montgomery County formally adopts Hart InterCivic voting system for 2022 elections
Montgomery County formally adopted its previously purchased Hart InterCivic election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Montgomery County commissioners approved the use of its Hart InterCivic voting system for upcoming 2022 elections at a Sept. 13 commissioners court meeting. The county is required by law to formally adopt its voting systems before they can be used to vote.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON
On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief
Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
Mothers from The Woodlands aim to raise awareness about drug overdose deaths
From left: Sara Hill, Kathy Posey, Kim Rosinski and Sherry Barton are the founded Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor after their sons died from overdoses. (Courtesy Sherry Barton) When four women from The Woodlands area lost their sons to drug overdoses, they went looking for someone who could relate to...
KHOU
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Cagle Uses State Law To Ease the Crush of Property Taxes on County Residents
With Harris County residents struggling under the weight of the worst inflation in almost two generations, Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle used a longstanding state law today to force some badly needed property tax relief through Commissioners Court. Cagle joined Commissioner Tom S. Ramsey in declining to attend today’s...
Future of Halloween Safe Streets discussed in Shenandoah
Shenandoah City Council opted to form a committee for future Halloween events during a Sept. 14 meeting. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Shenandoah is creating a committee to determine the future of its official Halloween event in future years following discussion during a Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion...
The Woodlands Township eyes drought management, future plans in dry year
Abnormally dry conditions persisted in The Woodlands area into early September, though rain offered some relief. (Courtesy Pexels) The abnormally dry conditions affecting most of Texas this year, including Montgomery County, had receded as of Sept. 8 due to increasingly frequent rainfall. However, drought management has been on the radar...
Montgomery County News
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 22-43540-P IN THE ESTATE OF § IN COUNTY COURT AT LAW. Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Gary Scott Nelson, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2022, in Cause No. 22-43540-P, pending in the County Court at Law of Montgomery County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate being administered are hereby required to present same within the time prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of “Representative, Estate of Gary Scott Nelson, Deceased” and may be presented to the attorney for the Estate at the following address:
Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project
The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
Harris County Commissioners Court Sept. 13 preview: Public hearings, vote on tax rate and budget
Harris County commissioners will meet on Sept. 13 to vote on the budget and tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) After several regular and special meetings on Harris County’s proposed budget and tax rates, commissioners will vote to adopt both before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 during their Sept. 13 meeting.
