Law

Herbert Simon
Andrew Yang
Kansas Reflector

With another Sept. 11 passed, let’s dedicate ourselves to faith without fear in Kansas and world

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post With another Sept. 11 passed, let’s dedicate ourselves to faith without fear in Kansas and world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
AFP

King to host world leaders as UK counts down to queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden was Sunday to pay his last respects in London to Queen Elizabeth II as ordinary mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin lying in state. IT worker Shaun Mayo, 27, was among those relieved to have made it to Westminster Hall after queueing for 14 hours to pay his respects.
FireRescue1

Beyond paychecks and praise: Leaders must focus on multiple motivation styles

Both extrinsic and intrinsic motivation are critical for keeping team members involved and prepared for the challenges they face — Firefighting is not a job where you can just “phone it in.” All firefighters need to be motivated, not just to the daily demands of the job, but to jump into action when things get crazy and they must give their all, and more. Unlike other jobs where performance may affect return on investment or their “bottom line,” for firefighters, it can be a matter of life or death.
