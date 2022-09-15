Read full article on original website
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
westkentuckystar.com
Apple Festival in southern Illinois this weekend
The oldest street festival in southern Illinois is underway this weekend. The 71st Apple Festival in Murphysboro will bring in more than 45,000 people to the four-day event. The weekend includes live music, carnival rides, a cruise-in car show, arts and crafts, and the region's largest parade. More than 160 units are expected for the 11 a.m. start on Saturday. There's also a separate kiddie parade at 3:30.
Ultimate Chicago Bears Fan Vehicle For Sale In Illinois For Under $10,000
As we get ready to give you plenty of chances to win $30,000, the question we've been asking the most is what would you do with the money? The responsible suggestion would be to cut down on whatever bills you may have, maybe pay off some of your mortgages, or do some home improvements. If you're a Chicago Bears fan this tailgating vehicle might be a solid option.
Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?
A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet
A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
These Two Words Illinois And Wisconsin Have The Most Trouble Spelling Correctly
Spelling words correctly has been a struggle for humans since writing became a thing. The debate could be whether or not people do not know how to spell or they're just lazy. In a world with autocorrect and spell check you would think there would be fewer spelling errors in general.
Has Michigan’s Best Burger Been Perfected by an Illinois Restaurant?
Imagine another state doing Italian Beef better than Illinois because that's what's happening here. Ok so here's the story, I saw this yesterday on The Takeout called This Michigan Burger Deserves More Love. Naturally, I was intrigued. The story is food related and Michigan is in the midwest. Little did...
Out of the Way Wisconsin Vacation Spot Labeled One of America’s Best Hidden Gems
You'd think a state having one of the biggest cities in America, while also being one of the most popular tourist destinations would have a few hidden gems. Well, if you believe ParkSleepFly, The Land of Lincoln is devoid of off-the-beaten-path finds. Now depending on who you ask that may...
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
Watch Out, The 3 Best Hay Rides To Visit In Illinois Might Be Haunted
What I love about Illinois are the season changes. Once summer starts to come to an end, you know it's time for pumpkin patches and haunted houses. So many people are stuck on going to apple orchards to get apple cider donuts and sample all the delicious dips inside the barns. Has everybody forgotten one of the best things to do when visiting these popular fall attractions? Hay rides.
Illinois Band Is In Top 10 In U.S. For Most Concerts Ever Play
When it comes to the most concerts ever performed, this Illinois band is ranked in the top ten of all time in the United States. There are many different approaches bands can take for touring. Of course, like most things there are extremes and then everything in between. On one end, artists can play shows very little. The perfect example is the band, Boston. Their tours are few and far between. On the other end of the spectrum, there are road dogs like Alice Cooper who is always out touring.
illinois.edu
Are you ready for Universal Basic Income?
“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis, with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.
First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?
Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
