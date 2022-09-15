Read full article on original website
Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect
Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.
Child dies after scooter collides with vehicle in Arvada
A child riding an electric scooter died after colliding with a vehicle in Arvada. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway, and the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, Arvada police said. Authorities will release the child's name after...
Man shot, killed, inside his car Saturday afternoon
AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in searching for whoever shot and killed an unidentified man inside a car Saturday afternoon in south-central. Police were called to the area of East Tennessee Avenue and South Ironton Street at about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Broomfield police investigating elder abuse complaint
The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a report of elder abuse at a senior living facility in the 400 block of Summit Boulevard. The department reported the incident as an assault on its community crime map. According to the department, on Sept. 7 an elderly female resident reported she had...
Aurora police investigate fatal shooting
A shooting Saturday on South Ironton Street in Aurora left one man dead. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Tennessee and Kentucky avenues, and the man who was shot was seated in a vehicle, Aurora police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's name after his...
22-year-old who police said committed 'no crime' was shot and killed by officers responding to his call for help: 'I'm not dangerous'
Christian Glass of Colorado was shot and killed on June 11 by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy. His family is seeking charges against the officer.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police
James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
Train hits police vehicle with detained woman in backseat in Colorado
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 p.m., officials reported. "Although early in the...
Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested
DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
Authorities search Boulder County home after resident threatens to shoot up school
Authorities on Thursday seized a gun and journals from a home in Superior after they received a tip that someone living in the home on Eldorado Circle threatened to shoot up a school and posted racially biased material on social media, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. As of...
2 injured in rollover on Riverdale Road
Thornton Police Department is investigating a single-car rollover crash that occurred in the 10600 block of Riverdale Road around 9:20 p.m.
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommate
(Tom Blackout / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 18th Judicial District Court Judge sentenced a man to six years in the Department of Corrections for unprovoked assaulting his roommate after accusing him of stealing his data.
2 suspects arrested in connection with shooting near East High School
DENVER — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people on Colfax Avenue near East High School this month, the Denver Police Department said Thursday. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 7 on East Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Josephine Street....
Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack
She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
