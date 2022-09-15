ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 2

Related
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect

Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.
NORTHGLENN, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man shot, killed, inside his car Saturday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in searching for whoever shot and killed an unidentified man inside a car Saturday afternoon in south-central. Police were called to the area of East Tennessee Avenue and South Ironton Street at about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police investigating elder abuse complaint

The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a report of elder abuse at a senior living facility in the 400 block of Summit Boulevard. The department reported the incident as an assault on its community crime map. According to the department, on Sept. 7 an elderly female resident reported she had...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Saturday on South Ironton Street in Aurora left one man dead. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Tennessee and Kentucky avenues, and the man who was shot was seated in a vehicle, Aurora police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's name after his...
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Holmes
KKTV

Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
GOLDEN, CO
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fiance#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Lasamoa Cross#Century Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Grandmother in critical condition, dog euthanized after attack

She didn’t know much about her new neighbors across the street but when she heard screaming outside of her door, she knew enough to call 911 to help the hysterical child running her way. The 12 year-old boy had just been attacked by the family dogs and then they jumped on his grandmother who had just brought him and his sister home from school, the neighbor said. “He was covered...
GOLDEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy