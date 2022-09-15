Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO