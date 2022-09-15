Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How To Double Your Paycheck in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Related
PhillyBite
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale
The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
Nightmare returns: Scary Halloween bar is back in Philadelphia
One of the best-themed bars in Philadelphia is back in business just in time for the Halloween season. I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time. The pop-up bar is called Nightmare Before Tinsel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Made in America Fest 2022 celebrates its 10th year in Philly
What a weekend, am I right? Made in America Festival kicked off Labor Day Weekend in the stunning culture-driven city of Philadelphia. The festival celebrated its 10th year active, being curated by rap legend Jay-Z in collaboration with LiveNation. An amazing lineup mixed with great weather and D’USSE?! Not only that, but the festival returned with a banging headliner list, with the artistic west coast artist Tyler, The Creator and the biggest Latinx artist in the WORLD, Bad Bunny!
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
visitphilly.com
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
billypenn.com
Poll workers get pay raise; Center City getting busier; Punk show at Sonic Drive-In | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
Hip-Hop Producer from Chester Uses Local Startup to Turn Part of His Hometown into a Safe Zone
From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
Quad
PNB Rock’s Death: A Reflection
Photo Credits – “Microphone” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liftarn. Unfortunately, a very heartbreaking, devastating and unexpected incident took place Monday, Sept. 12, and this was the death of PnB Rock. Thirty-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was from Germantown, Pennsylvania. This man was a father, brother, spouse, son, friend and influencer for so many. Most people who know of him identify him as a musical artist known for his rap and singing career while also giving back to communities. Many Pennsylvanians, especially Philadelphians, have created a parasocial relationship with Rock through his music, social media, YouTube and so forth. Family, friends and fans are overwhelmed with emotions during this time as the Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12. There has been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding this tragedy including anger, sadness and shock, as folks such as myself were praying that he would survive and make it through the shooting injuries. Rock and his girlfriend, Stephanie, were at a popular restaurant called Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located in Los Angeles, enjoying a meal together. Stephanie posted her plate and the location at which they were dining on her Instagram story. Many of us can agree that we have posted things like this in the past.
Comments / 0