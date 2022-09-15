ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Sophomore Called the Best Point Guard in Women’s High School Basketball

This can't be taken lightly. A Lubbock high school basketball player is going viral after being called "the best point guard of all women's high school basketball." Some of you probably already know who I am talking about, but 15-year-old Aaliyah Chavez plays basketball at Monterey High School. She earned freshman All-American honors in her debut high school season and it was definitely well deserved.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Ric Flair Makes His Return to West Texas on September 24th

Ric Flair is my favorite professional wrestler of all time and it's not just because Lubbock is becoming his second home with as much as he's in town in the last couple of years. I fell in love with pro wrestling by watching VHS tapes of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Ric Flair's legendary trilogy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Losing Joyland Is a Major Loss for Lubbock

I don't think anyone realizes how much the loss of Joyland is going to hurt Lubbock. Joyland Amusement Park is more than just fond memories. It's a landmark attraction in a city that doesn't have many. Tourism Will Take a Hit. I don't think we ever give places like Joyland...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day

The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy

There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?

I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

