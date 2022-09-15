California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO