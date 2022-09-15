ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

foxwilmington.com

Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
