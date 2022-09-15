Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games....
foxwilmington.com
First responders extinguish structure fire at Stoney Road, currently under investigation
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department extinguished a structure fire that occurred at Stoney Road, containing it around 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to fire officials, the fire started behind a storage building and quickly spread to other...
foxwilmington.com
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0