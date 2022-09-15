ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games....
LELAND, NC
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

