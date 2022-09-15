Read full article on original website
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WECT
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested, 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl mix recovered in drug bust
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested Tray’Mil Merrick for allegedly supplying a heroin/fentanyl mixture to multiple other drug dealers in the county. Per the release, the detectives bought the drug from him following a months long investigation. Merrick was...
WITN
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WECT
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
foxwilmington.com
First responders extinguish structure fire at Stoney Road, currently under investigation
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the New Hanover County Fire and the Wilmington Fire Department extinguished a structure fire that occurred at Stoney Road, containing it around 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to fire officials, the fire started behind a storage building and quickly spread to other...
WECT
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County on September 14. According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her. Highway Patrol said they are...
columbuscountynews.com
Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal
Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
columbuscountynews.com
Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest
It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
